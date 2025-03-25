Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 power is $450 off, but you'll want to act fast

This workhorse is on sale for a sweet price

Right now the Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing, but competing retailers are also serving up some sweet savings opportunities on pricey gear like gaming laptops.

I know because I review them for a living, and as I was checking prices today I noticed that the Asus ROG Strix 18 is $1,749 @ Best Buy, which is over $400 off the usual $2,199 asking price.

While this beefy portable gaming rig no longer has the latest and greatest hardware inside, it's still got plenty of pep left in its step — and that hefty discount leaves some cash in your wallet for splurging on games.

Asus ROG Strix 18
Asus ROG Strix 18: was $2,199 now $1,749 at Best Buy

This hefty gaming laptop is best kept on a desk where you can appreciate its 18-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz IPS display. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU and 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU pair with the 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD to make this a great mid-range gaming laptop.

As an 18-inch gaming laptop this ROG Strix 18 really isn't designed to be carried to school or work everyday, though you could if you wanted.

No, it's designed for giving you the best PC gaming experience possible with a laptop, which is why it has a big, bright (500+ nits) and fast 18-inch (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) 240Hz screen.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU and 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU give it enough power to run even the best PC games at good to great framerates on that display, especially if you take advantage of Nvidia's DLSS upscaling tech to optimize the performance.

While the 16GB of RAM is a bit low for a gaming laptop like this, you should have no trouble running most games well. And the 1TB SSD gives you room to stash a few of your favorite games without having to worry about running out of room for other projects.

Plus, you can hook it up to a TV or an external monitor (and there are lots of good gaming monitor deals available right now) for big-screen gaming thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port on the ROG Strix 18. You also get a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports for older accessories and an headphone jack. There's also an RJ-45 Ethernet port for plugging into wired Internet, which is key when gaming online to get the best speeds.

In short, this is a great deal on a good 18-inch gaming laptop with a big, comfy keyboard and a fast, bright screen. The $450 discount drops it down to a really competitive price, but if it's not quite right for you don't miss out on our regularly-updated list of the other Amazon Big Spring Sale gaming laptop deals on offer this week!

Alex Wawro
Alex Wawro
Senior Editor Computing

Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice. 

