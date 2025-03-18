Amazon Big Spring Sale — here are the 9 gaming laptop deals I'd buy

Gaming laptops with big discounts have arrived

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 on table with game controller resting on it with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)
Jump to:

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is back, and if you're like me, you'll be hunting down some steep discounts on plenty of gaming laptops. Namely, the ones that deliver high-quality gaming performance while bringing big savings.

Fortunately, there's plenty to go around. Over in the U.S., the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with an RTX 4060 is now $999, which is a steal for under $1,000. But for something very beefy, the Asus ROG Strix G18 has dropped by over $800, and it packs quite a wallop.

The U.K. also has some Amazon Spring Deal Days worth checking out, including this HP Victus 15 with an RTX 4050 that's down to £829, along with this Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with a £300 discount.

Amazon's Spring Sale runs from March 25 and runs through March 31, but you'll find plenty of early bird deals to check out right now (plenty of them below). Stay tuned for even more stellar deals, but in the meantime, get saving!

US Quick links

Best Amazon Spring Sale gaming laptop deals US

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (RTX 4050)
Lowest price!
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (RTX 4050): was $1,199 now $999 at Amazon

Now just under $1,000, this Asus TUF Gaming A15 is worth checking out. You'll get an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. While far from the most powerful, it's not a bad shout for those after entry-level gaming, especially for multiplayer games with its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display.

View Deal
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (RTX 4060)
Lowest price!
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (RTX 4060): was $1,149 now $999 at Amazon

Now down to its lowest price, this Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is now under $1,000, and it packs a punch. Expect an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Don't expect the latest specs here (a higher 1TB SSD for storage would have been better), but its 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 165Hz refresh rate will make those competitive multiplayer games shine.

View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i (RTX 4060)
Lenovo Legion 5i (RTX 4060): was $1,549 now $1,299 at Amazon

If you're looking for a lot of RAM, this Lenovo Legion 5i has you covered. It comes with an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, a whopping 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Throw in its 16-inch 2.5L display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and this gaming laptop will take you far with its discounted $1,299 price.

View Deal
Dell G16 7630 (RTX 4070)
Dell G16 7630 (RTX 4070): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon

Ready for some RTX 4070 power? That's where this Dell G16 really shines (along with its $300 discount). It comes with an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, that 16-inch QHD+ (‎2560 x 1600) with a 240Hz refresh rate will see games running buttery smooth.

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix G16 (RTX 4070)
Asus ROG Strix G16 (RTX 4070): was $1,899 now $1,699 at Amazon

If you're more of a fan of an Asus ROG Strix G16 with an RTX 4070, there's a $200 discount here. With a 16-inch QHD (‎2560 x 1600) 240Hz display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, PC games and more will be a visual treat. It comes with an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an RTX 4070, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, for good measure.

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix G18 (RTX 4080)
Asus ROG Strix G18 (RTX 4080): was $3,999 now $3,179 at Amazon

For a bigger 18-inch display with that packs a lot of heat, this Asus ROG G18 with an RTX 4080 will do the trick, as it's now over $800 off. Equipped with an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, RTX 4080 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 4TB SSD, this gaming laptop is a beast. What's more, the 18-inch QHD (‎2560 x 1600) 165Hz display will fulfil big-screen demands.

View Deal

UK Quick links

Best Amazon Spring Sale gaming laptop deals UK

HP Victus 15 (RTX 4050)
HP Victus 15 (RTX 4050): was £1,129 now £829 at Amazon

For an entry-level laptop that's now £300 off, taking to well under £900, this HP Victus 15 is worth checking out. It's specs are behind the times, but for simple multiplayer or single-player titles, you can get a lot out of it. It comes with an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, an RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Oh, and a 15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

View Deal
HP Omen 17 (RTX 4060)
HP Omen 17 (RTX 4060): was £1,599 now £1,349 at Amazon

After a sleek gaming laptop with a massive 17.3-inch QHD (‎2560 x 1600) IPS display with a 240hz refresh rate? This HP Omen 17 should be right up your alley. You'll get an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS chip, an RTX 4060 GPU, an amazing 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD all for £250 off.

View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (RTX 4060)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (RTX 4060): was £2,399 now £2,099 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is one of my favorite-looking gaming laptops, and it's a blast to use, too. With this £300 discount, this model will get you an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Really, though, it's the 16-inch WQXGA (‎1920 x 1200) OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate that will impress here.

View Deal
TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

