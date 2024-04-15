Apple's new M3 MacBook Air just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon

Cash-strapped MacBook fans have a lot of options these days. Thanks to retailers like Amazon, it's even possible to score one of Apple's current-gen M3 Macs on the cheap.

For a limited time, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3) on sale for $999 at Amazon. That's $100 off and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX23V2ZK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed), and Apple also claims it's 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/macbooks/macbook-air-13-inch-m3-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6565837&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-inch-laptop-apple-m3-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6565837.p%3FskuId%3D6565837&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,099 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1814977-REG/apple_mrxv3ll_a_13_6_macbook_air_m3.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ B&H

The M3 MacBook Air is available in 13- and 15-inch varieties. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called this model the best MacBook for most people. It packs many of the same features that made its predecessor such a hit, but it's now powered by Apple's powerful M3 chipset. This processor not only features excellent CPU performance, but also packs graphical and AI upgrades. For instance, the M3 chip's Neural Engine can remove background noise in programs like CapCut or automatically enhance photos in Pixelmator Pro. It performs these tasks on-device instead of through the cloud.

On top of that, the already impressive battery life has improved over its predecessor. In our tests, the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 lasted an astonishing 15 hours and 13 minutes.

If you own the M2 Air, there's no reason to upgrade. But if you're still using an Intel-based Mac or even an M1 model, the M3 is a worthy upgrade.