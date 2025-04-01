Epic Home Depot spring sale is live from $17 — 21 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more
Enjoying the warmer weather? If you want to make the most of the season, Home Depot's latest sale has a bunch of deals to give your living space a spring refresh.
Right now Home Depot has patio sets on sale for as low as $110. This is an awesome opportunity to give your outdoor space a new look without breaking the bank. Or, if you have yard work to take care of, you can currently get up to 40% off tools at Home Depot.
I've included all my favorite Home Depot deals below. For more, check out our Home Depot promo codes coverage, and see the best deals you can still get in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. I'd also recommend checking out these Crocs deals from $22 at Amazon.
Patio Dining Sale: deals from $110 @ Home Depot
You can get your patio fit for a feast with these sales on patio furniture at Home Depot. There are discounts up for grabs on everything from tables and chairs to umbrellas.
Tools sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.
Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a super savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home in the new year.
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill and more.
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Outdoor Deals
If you're holding a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.
Staple everything in your path together! This tool from Ryobi is currently on sale for a $20 discount, making it a great buy if you're already in the ecosystem. It doesn't come with a battery, so you'll need to buy one separately if you don't already have one.
Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to this discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.
This super comfortable seating set is on sale for $367 at Home Depot. It comes with a loveseat, two armchairs and a glass-topped coffee table, soft water-resistant cushions and rust-resistant frames. You have your pick of five different cushion colors.
The Ninja Woodfire Pro XL can grill, smoke, bake and air fry in one, but this outdoor grill has a cult following for a reason. With the ability to use real smoker pellets to create that classic barbecue flavor, your food will taste better than ever.
This 15,000 Watt gas or propane powered electric start portable generator will keep your home running during a storm. The generator comes with a push button start, and a front facing interface that allows you to change your fuel type in seconds.
Home decor deals
This sheet set just screams 'spring,' and it's now on sale for a discounted price. They're super soft, machine washable and are extra deep to fit a 16-inch mattress.
Who doesn't need more storage space? This foldable ottoman from Costway is great because you can hide it away when it's not in use. Plus, its gray finish looks stylish without drawing too much attention.
If you're planning to pick up a new mattress in this year's sales, why not grab a new bed frame to go with it? This full size bed frame from Zinus is now on sale for $106. It's made with a durable steel frame, wooden platform and its simple design means it blends in with any decor.
Give your living space a simple, stylish look with these dining chairs. This deal is for a set of two chairs with sturdy black wood frames. Just note that they don't come pre-assembled.
Smart home deals
The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem.
The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a security camera and spotlight in one. It records 1080p HD video, features Two-Way Talk and can record color video at night. The camera and light can be set to automatically activate during motion events, helping keep your home safe.
The Ecobee Premium is a sleek smart thermostat option outfitted with useful features such as a built-in air quality monitor and geofencing. In our Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium review, we were impressed with how well it works to manage individual room temperatures with Ecobee’s Smart Sensors. It also acts as a smart speaker and home monitoring hub.
Appliance Deals
Get $270 off this GE dishwasher in Home Depot's sale. Measuring 24 inches, it delivers excellent cleaning power with DryBoost to stop you needing to dry up every item that comes out. There's also an option for a sanitization cycle that reduces reduces 99% of bacteria on dishes.
This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels.
