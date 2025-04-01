Epic Home Depot spring sale is live from $17 — 21 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more

Enjoying the warmer weather? If you want to make the most of the season, Home Depot's latest sale has a bunch of deals to give your living space a spring refresh.

Right now Home Depot has patio sets on sale for as low as $110. This is an awesome opportunity to give your outdoor space a new look without breaking the bank. Or, if you have yard work to take care of, you can currently get up to 40% off tools at Home Depot.

I've included all my favorite Home Depot deals below. For more, check out our Home Depot promo codes coverage, and see the best deals you can still get in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. I'd also recommend checking out these Crocs deals from $22 at Amazon.

Editor's Choice

Patio Dining Sale: deals from $110 @ Home Depot

You can get your patio fit for a feast with these sales on patio furniture at Home Depot. There are discounts up for grabs on everything from tables and chairs to umbrellas.

Tools sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.

Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a super savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home in the new year.

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill and more.

Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.

Outdoor Deals

Ninja Woodfire Pro XL: at The Home Depot The Ninja Woodfire Pro XL can grill, smoke, bake and air fry in one, but this outdoor grill has a cult following for a reason. With the ability to use real smoker pellets to create that classic barbecue flavor, your food will taste better than ever.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon

Home decor deals

Smart home deals

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $169 now $149 at The Home Depot The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a security camera and spotlight in one. It records 1080p HD video, features Two-Way Talk and can record color video at night. The camera and light can be set to automatically activate during motion events, helping keep your home safe.

Appliance Deals