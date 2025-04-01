Massive Saucony running shoe sale is live from $46 at Amazon — 11 deals I’d buy now

We’re hot off the heels of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, but even though the sale is officially over, there are still plenty of savings to be found at Amazon. Right now there’s an awesome Saucony sale from $46, meaning now’s the time to snag yourself a new pair of running shoes or sneakers.

Right now you can get the excellent Saucony Men’s Ride 17 on sale from $88 at Amazon. Our Saucony Ride 17 review had a ton of praise for these running shoes, as our reviewer loved their comfortable fit and smooth transitions. These are last year’s model, but you can get them for a great starting price right now.

I’ve highlighted my favorite Saucony deals below. Prices vary by your choice of size and color, so to find the best deals, check out the different color options available in your size. And for more savings, see the deals I’d buy from $17 in Home Depot’s spring sale.

Best Saucony deals

Saucony Triumph 21 (Women's): was $160 now from $46 @ Amazon

The Triumph 21 is one of the best shoes to shop in this sale, because even though the Saucony Triumph 22 is out, we’re actually bigger fans of the older shoe. While both versions are great, the Triumph 21 is lighter and more versatile, making it better for more people.

Saucony Kinvara 14 (Women’s): was $120 now from $56 @ Amazon

The Kinvara 14 is a plush running shoe that'll make you feel like you're running on clouds. It's ultra-lightweight and breathable, boasts comfortable PWRRUN foam in the midsole, and offers plenty of support, despite lacking a plate inside.

Saucony Endorphin Edge (Men's): was $200 now from $69 @ Amazon

This monster discount lets you pick up the Endorphin Edge carbon plate trail-running shoe for just $69. If you have fast runs and trail races lined up, this is a fantastic option, with a bouncy, comfortable midsole and an outsole that grips well on a wide variety of terrain.

Saucony Axon 3 (Women’s): was $100 now from $74 @ Amazon

Just looking at these shoes makes me want to head out for a run. There's a stacked bed of foam cushioning that'll deliver plenty of comfortable bounce with every step, along with a breathable upper to keep you cool. Whether you're jogging or just going for a leisurely stroll, these shoes will make your feet sing.

Saucony Peregrine Trail 12 (Men's): was $120 now from $76 @ Amazon

The Peregrine 12 Trail Shoes have a good amount of grip on most surfaces and feel like a true trail running shoe underfoot. They're also lighter than previous iterations of the shoe, but still have a good amount of Saucony's PWRRUN cushioning. Just note that they're harder than other trail shoes on the market, such as the Nike Pegasus Trail 3.

Saucony Guide 17 (Women's): was $140 now from $79 @ Amazon

Ideal for any kind of run, the Guide 17 has become a sort of flagship for Saucony thanks to their comfort, protection, and a broader platform for smooth strides. It delivers unparalleled cushioning and support, guiding your foot through its entire stride to minimize fatigue. Our Saucony Guide 17 review also praised their stable performance and roomy toebox.

Saucony Peregrine 14 (Women's): was $140 now from $79 @ Amazon

The Saucony Peregrine 14 are some of the best trail running shoes we've tested. These runners are comfortable on all surfaces thanks to Saucony's PWRUN+ cushioning. We also like that they sport grippy 5mm lugs to ensure maximum traction when the terrain gets steep.

Saucony Ride 17 (Men's): was $140 now from $88 @ Amazon

Although they've since lost their spot to the newer Saucony Ride 18, the Saucony Ride 17 are a previous candidate on our list of the best running shoes. Our Saucony Ride 17 review said these shoes are comfortable, durable and reliable, making this is a great bargain for runners of all levels.

Saucony Tempus (Men’s): was $160 now from $89 @ Amazon

Even though this is an older shoe, it’s still a strong contender and a previous candidate on our best running shoes list. Frame and midsole contouring both support a personalized fit, incredibly lightweight cushioning provides a springy response with every step, and a mesh upper helps your feet breathe.

Saucony Endorphin Shift 3 (Men's): was $150 now from $100 @ Amazon

The Saucony Endorphin Shift 3 is a great all rounder running shoe for runners of all abilities. Its midsole is made with soft cushioning to absorb impact while giving a slight bounce to your step. The shoe also uses a rocker-shaped sole, which encourages a smooth, rolling motion as you push off the ground, helping conserve energy.