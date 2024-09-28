Amazon slashes prices on small kitchen appliances ahead of Prime Day — 11 deals I'd shop now

Even though Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is just a short while away, that hasn't stopped the retailer from slashing prices on plenty of items ahead of the big sale — including some great kitchen appliances.

Whether you're adding an appliance to your own kitchen or spoiling a friend or family member with a gift, there are tons of deals to shop on Amazon right now. Some appliances require a bit more counter space, like this Cosori Smart Oven for just $129, but its 11-in-1 capabilities make it a great value-add for your kitchen. For those with limited space, Keurig's K-Mini Coffee Maker for only $59 is a smart pick.

Amazon has so many deals on fan-favorite appliances, but these 11 deals caught my eye as the best. If you're looking for more holiday gift ideas (or treats for yourself), check out this weekend's best Amazon promo codes and Best Buy Member Deal Days event.

Amazon Kitchen Appliance Deals

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact coffee maker is ideal for small homes and dorm rooms, and you can save $40 on it right now. It’ll brew one K-Cup pod at a time, between 6 and 12 ounces. It can even brew your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate directly into a travel mug (up to 7 inches tall).

Chefman 10-qt Air Fryer+: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

My air fryer is my favorite kitchen appliance, and this multifunctional air fryer from Chefman takes things to the next level. In addition to air frying, it can bake, dehydrate, and roast on up to three different shelves. And its intuitive touch display offers 17 unique presets to make your life easier.

Nutribullet 1200W Blender: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

Experience beautifully creamy smoothies, homemade dips, and more with this blender, slashed down by $40. With its vented top, you can even blend soups and sauces while they’re still hot. And if you’re only making a smoothie or margarita for yourself, you can use the single-serve blending cup instead of the multi-serving pitcher.

Cebory Stand Mixer: was $269 now $129 @ Amazon

If you do a lot of baking, you’ll appreciate having a dutiful stand mixer on deck. It comes with three different attachments — a whisk, dough hook, and mixing beater — and a 6.5-qt stainless steel bowl. When you apply the extra $40 coupon, you can save $140 on this mixer.

Cosori 11-in-1 Smart Oven: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

This toaster oven both looks and acts smart. It can toast, air fry, broil, roast, and more, and you can control it with the touchscreen, knobs, or remotely via the app. You might even find yourself ditching your regular oven in lieu of this one.

Nespresso Vertuo+ by De'Longhi: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

If you fancy a morning espresso, iced coffee, or foamy latte, this coffee machine might be the one for you. It takes easy-to-use Nespresso Vertuo capsules and can customize brew temperature, pressure, and size. This is perhaps one of the best machines to bring a coffee-shop experience to your own kitchen.

Instant Pot 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $169 now $149 @ Amazon

There’s a reason a ton of people swear by their Instant Pot — it’s the best at what it does. It’s a pressure-cooking beast, but it can also act as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, cake baker, and more. There are also 5 helpful programmable buttons you can use as presets for your go-to recipes.

Cuisinart Coffee Maker: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

This family-sized coffee maker can serve up to 12 cups at once, and you can either use your own coffee or any brand of single cup pod (including K-Cups). For convenience, it has a self-clean feature and can automatically start a brew at the time you specify.

Nutribullet Triple Prep System: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

If your kitchen is in desperate need of appliances, you can quickly check three off the list with this neat bundle that’s $50 off. There’s one base and three appliance tops to swap out: a bullet blender, a large pitcher blender, and a food processor.

Vitamix Propel 510 Blender: was $499 now $355 @ Amazon

For anyone that uses a blender a lot, it’s worth investing in a Vitamix. This is the blender that’s often handed down rather than replaced. And because of that, it’s pricey. Right now, you can save $145 on this beautiful, built-to-last, professional-grade blender.