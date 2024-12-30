Amazon sale knocks up to 40% off Ninja kitchen appliances — 13 deals I’d shop now
Save big on kitchen must-haves for the new year
It's no secret that Ninja makes some of the top-rated kitchen appliances we've tested — many of which are currently on sale at Amazon. So if you’re in the market for a new toaster oven, air fryer, blender or coffee maker, you're in luck.
In celebration of the new year, Amazon is currently knocking up to 40% off Ninja kitchen appliances. Need a new toaster over? Look no further than the Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven, which came out as the winner in our best toaster oven tests and is now $80 off on Amazon. Fancy a cup of tea? The Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle is now just $69.
Keep scrolling to check out these and many more great Ninja deals from the sale that I recommend shopping now.
Best Ninja kitchen appliance deals
The Ninja Fit compact personal blender comes with two 16oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go spout lids, making it easy to enjoy your shakes or smoothies on the go. Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients or blend fresh fruits and vegetables for drinks packed full of nutrients. Easy to use, simply push down the blender to activate the 700-watt motor. The single-serving blender is compact and easy to store and all parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free.
Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.
Right now you can get the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker on sale for just $79. The machine features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. It lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.
The Ninja Air Fryer comes with a 4 quart capacity which can fit up to 2 pounds of french fries. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.
Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.
Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.
Save $30 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to make flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.
The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill, oven and more. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. The second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.
For smaller kitchens, the Ninja SL401 DoubleStack XL features two 5-quart baskets on top of one another. It also comes with removable racks for each basket that let you cook even more food at once. It offers a total of six cooking functions.
If you’re in the market for a new toaster oven, look no further than the Ninja Foodi. When testing the best toaster ovens, this model ranked as the easiest to use. That’s because the control panel is entirely contained on the handle which is both easy to see and access, as well as navigate. In testing, we found it baked and roasted well — producing a tender and crispy whole chicken. We also liked that there’s 10 functions to choose from and the option to cook on two levels. Check out our full Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review.
Our favorite ice cream maker is on sale, and it’s no surprise that this is a best seller. With 11 one-touch programs, you can choose ‘CREAMi’ treats including lite ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yoghurt and frozen drinks. It’s simple to use and comes with a decent, 24 oz capacity jug that is ideal for your needs. Definitely a great deal to pick up!
We couldn’t recommend this toaster oven more. It came out as the winner on our list of best toaster oven. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.
If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. This could make for a great holiday gift for those who love hosting outdoor parties. To learn more about it, read our Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review.
