Amazon knocks up to 30% off Bose headphones and speakers — 7 audio deals I'd shop now
Score Mother's Day savings on the best Bose audio devices
Hoping to score the perfect gift for Mom this Mother's Day? Look no further than Bose — the audio brand that makes some of the best headphones and best Bluetooth speakers on the market.
In celebration of Mother's Day on May 11, Amazon is knocking up to 30% off popular Bose audio devices. If you're in the market for a speaker, I recommend the Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2) for just $119. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249, which are $100 off.
Whether you're shopping for your mom, your wife or another mother figure in your life who happens to be an audiophile, these Mother' Day Bose deals are the way to go. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite picks from the sale.
Best Bose Deals
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.
The new Bose SoundLink (2nd gen) is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. With 12 hours of battery life and $30 off, you have yourself a great deal.
In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
This Bose bluetooth speaker delivers 360-degree sound. According to Bose, it also has up to 17-hour battery life, with louder and deeper audio than the Bose Soundlink Revolve II. You also get IP55 rated dust and water resistance and a built-in microphone for voice controls and taking voice calls.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
The Bose Ultra Open perfected the open earbud formula. They have a comfortable, non-invasive fit, solid battery life, and they sound better than you might expect from open buds. They got 4 stars in our review, where we loved their simple controls and surprising lack of sound leakage.
