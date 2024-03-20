Amazon Big Spring Sale — 9 TV deals I recommend right now

It's time for that TV upgrade you've longed for as Amazon is bringing the savings this week with its Amazon Big Spring Sale event. There's more than enough TV sales to go around, ranging from smaller 42-inch LG OLEDs to gargantuan 75-inch TCL QLEDs.

Below are the best TV deals found across Amazon's sale event, featuring major brands from the likes of Samsung, Hisense, TCL, and more. And be sure to check out our Amazon Big Spring Sale live blog for all the big savings on appliances, headphones and more.

Amazon Big Spring Sale TV deals

Insignia 50" F30 Series LED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-All-New-50-inch-Class-NS-50F301NA24%2Fdp%2FB0BTTVRWPR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $209

Given that this is the Amazon Big Spring Sale, expect to see several Amazon Fire TV options at record low prices, like this 50-inch Insignia F30 Series, which is just $209. You won't need an <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-2nd-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max on this display, as all of your favorite content is easily accessed straight on the TV. Plus, Amazon has put Alexa features into the remote, making search and content curation that much easier. Although it's only an LED TV, the Insignia F30 should be ideal for most buyers looking to nab one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-tvs-under-dollar500" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best TVs under $500.

Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6525240&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Finsignia-50-class-f30-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6525240.p%3FskuId%3D6525240&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$209 @ Best Buy

Hisense 55" U6 Mini-LED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C6WLWQ5R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $579.99 now $398

If you're wondering if <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/hisense-tv-worth-it,review-6030.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense TVs are worth buying, you really need to check out the Hisense U6 Mini-LED TV. It's yet another spec-stacked display set under $500, a perfect layup for March Madness. We gave the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/hisense-u6k-mini-led-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U6K Mini-LED a near-perfect score, limited only by its laggy smart platform and some upscaling issues, but its 60Hz refresh rate and gaming potential prove to be promising. This is a steal at this price.

Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6541868&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-55-class-u6-series-mini-led-qled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6541868.p%3FskuId%3D6541868&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$399 @ Best Buy

Hisense 55" U7 Mini-LED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-55-Inch-Mini-LED-Google-55U7K%2Fdp%2FB0C6XRRNM7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $549

As one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-4k-gaming-tv,review-4837.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best gaming TVs on the block, the Hisense U7K Mini-LED is an awesome display built for high speed gaming. We hailed the U7K and its color volume, which showed itself most especially when gaming. It's even less expensive now for Amazon's Big Spring Sale event. At this price, you're getting a display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, plus Hisense's 480 Smooth Motion.

Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6541864&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-55-class-u7-series-mini-led-qled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6541864.p%3FskuId%3D6541864&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$549 @ Best Buy

LG 42" C3 OLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-48-Inch-Class-OLED48C3PUA-Built%2Fdp%2FB0BVXK9N6X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,196 now $896 @ Amazon

As one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/tvs/best-tvs-for-march-madness-oled-qled-and-mini-led-top-picks" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best March Madness TVs, the LG C3 OLED is a slam dunk with its specs and peformance. It might not have that MLA OLED panel as seen on the LG G3, but it still comes equipped with the beloved Game Optimizer and dashboard, plus that sweet 120Hz refresh rate that keeps your gaming at a record pace. This is the perfect display to add to your home entertainment and it's made all the better thanks to this record discount.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534585&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-42-class-c3-series-oled-evo-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6534585.p%3FskuId%3D6534585&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$899 @ Best Buy

Samsung 50" Q60C QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVMXYB92%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $647 now $497

As QLED TVs go, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Q60C. This display offers quite the horsepower and an unbeatable price — now made all the better thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale. It's no <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-oled-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">S95C OLED TV, but the Q60C still has several tricks up its sleeve, namely a 60Hz refresh rate, Object Tracking Sound for perfected audio, and Samsung's Game Bar 3.0. In our own <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-q60c-qled-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">review of the Samsung Q60C QLED we heralded the color volume and its low input lag, making it perfect for gaming.

Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537419&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-50-class-q60c-qled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537419.p%3FskuId%3D6537419&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$499 @ Best Buy

TCL 75" Q6 QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J44WCR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $599

TCL is bringing sports viewership to incredible heights and it's made so much more accessible thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale. At 75 inches, this massive TCL Q6 QLED TV is quite the bargain at just $699, making it one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-tvs-under-dollar1000" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best TVs under $1,000. With Google TV, you gain access to all of your favorite content with a simple click, plus Motion Rate 240 makes this the perfect home entertainment system for March Madness — and well beyond. The TCL Q6 is also quite the gaming machine, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync for streamlined experiences.

Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538136&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-75-class-q6-q-class-4k-qled-hdr-smart-tv-with-google-tv%2F6538136.p%3FskuId%3D6538136&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$599 @ Best Buy

Samsung 55" QN85C QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-55-Inch-Tracking-Xcelerator-QN55QN85CAFXZA%2Fdp%2FB0BTTTGWKQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,497 now $997

Samsung's TVs come heralded with some serious specs and premium prices, but not during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. This 2023 Samsung QN85C QLED TV now sits under $1,000, and with that price point you're getting a phenomenal display that uses a Neural Quantum Processor for 4K upscaling. It's also built on Samsung's Quantum Matrix Mini-LED system that vibrant colors and contrast. Dolby Atmos is included and you also gain access to the Samsung Gaming Hub, which includes Xbox Cloud streaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536420&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-55-class-qn85c-neo-qled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536420.p%3FskuId%3D6536420&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ Best Buy

Sony Bravia 65" X90L LED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-Inch-Ultra-X90L-Playstation%25C2%25AE%2Fdp%2FB0BYPLCFDS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,398 now $1,198

If you're a <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ps5" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">PS5 5 gamer, the Sony Bravia X90L is a great pick among these Amazon Big Spring Sale TVs. The X90L offers exclusive features for PS5 users, like HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, both of which will make your console games look stellar no matter what kind of game you're playing. It also uses Acoustic Multi-Audio and supports Dolby Atmos, meaning you won't have to cough up even more for one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-soundbar-speakers,review-2004.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best soundbars. This Full Array LED TV is quite the stunner and is even more accessible thanks to its price slashing.

Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6544733&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-65-class-bravia-xr-x90l-led-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6544733.p%3FskuId%3D6544733&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,199 @ Best Buy