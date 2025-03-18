AliExpress is celebrating its anniversary with massive savings on electronics, gaming gear, toys, travel essentials and more

Use codes to score additional discounts on eligible items

Since its launch back in 2010, AliExpress has grown into one of the biggest online marketplaces in the world, offering an enormous range of affordable items along with significant price reductions on in-demand products from major brands.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, AliExpress is throwing an epic sale that will see prices slashed on a wide variety of goods, including power banks, gaming controllers and headsets, retro handhelds, toys and collectables, travel essentials, fashion and more — you can see everything that's been discounted at the AliExpress 15th Anniversary sale landing page.

To make the deals even sweeter, AliExpress is offering some handy discount codes which will bring prices down even further depending on how much you're willing to spend. You can check out the full list of discount codes below.

  • Save AU$3 with code AUAS03 (orders above AU$30)
  • Save AU$10 with code AUAS10 (orders above AU$65)
  • Save AU$13 with code AUAS13 (orders above AU$99)
  • Save AU$20 with code AUAS20 (orders above AU$149)
  • Save AU$40 with code AUAS40 (orders above AU$279)
  • Save AU$70 with code AUAS70 (orders above AU$429)
  • Save AU$100 with code AUA100 (orders above AU$609)
  • Save AU$120 with code AUA120 (orders above AU$799)

As you can see, discounts codes are available for orders of AU$30 and above, with savings of up to AU$120 up for grabs for those who reach the required spending amounts.

With that in mind, here are the top verified deals we've spotted from the AliExpress 15th Anniversary Sale, which ends on March 27, 2025.

AliExpress 15th anniversary sale: 6 best deals

GameSir G8 Plus Bluetooth Mobile Game Controller
GameSir G8 Plus Bluetooth Mobile Game Controller: was AU$139 now AU$83.75 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$55.25

Taking the number 1 spot in our best phone controller guide, GameSir's G8 Plus is an unrivalled Bluetooth-enabled option that's a close to wrapping an Xbox controller around your phone as it gets. It boasts Hall effect sticks and triggers, and snappy membrane face buttons with a tactile feel. Supports both Android and iOS, and even works great with Nintendo Switch as an alternative to Joy-Cons.

UGREEN 140W Power Bank 25000mAh
UGREEN 140W Power Bank 25000mAh: was AU$144.95 now AU$101.82 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$43.13

UGREEN is a trusted name when it comes to chargers, cables and other accessories, but its the company's powerbanks that our friends at TechRadar swear by, having added them to the site's list of best powerbanks in Australia. This particular option boasts a 140W charging rate and 25,000mAh of juice, making it a great option to charge your laptop and other devices on the go.

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Gaming Controller
8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Gaming Controller: was AU$120 now AU$94.64 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$25.36

We loved 8BitDo's first Ultimate Controller, awarding it 4.5 stars in our review, and word on the street is that its follow up improves upon it many ways, such as the inclusion of LED lighting and tunnelling magneto-resistance (TMR) joysticks, said to be even more accurate and power efficient than Hall effect technology. This controller hasn't even been officially released in Australia yet, but you can get it now from AliExpress at a nice discount. Controller supports PC and Android.

Mark Ryden Large Backpack (40L capacity)
Mark Ryden Large Backpack (40L capacity): was AU$160.39 now AU$59.34 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$101.05

Get around in style with this Mark Ryden backpack, suitable for business and casual use. It features a slot for a 17-inch laptop and a 40L capacity. Need extra room? This backpack is also expandable via zipper.

Anbernic RG 40XXV retro handheld + 64GB microSD
Anbernic RG 40XXV retro handheld + 64GB microSD: was AU$168.76 now AU$100.11 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$68.65

Love retro gaming? This excellent handheld from Anbernic mimics the classic horizontal design of the Gameboy but offers emulation for many consoles and arcade boards. This deal includes a 64GB microSD card with thousands of games on it, which should keep you entertained for the foreseeable future. Sports a gorgeous 4-inch IPS display and RGB lighting, along with a thumbstick for 3D games.

Metroid Dread (Nintendo Switch)
Metroid Dread (Nintendo Switch): was AU$79.95 now AU$41.89 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$38.06

First-party Nintendo games rarely go down in price, but you can pick up Samus Aran's most recent adventure Metroid Dread at a brilliant AU$38 discount from AliExpress. English language is supported, and Nintendo Switch games are also region free, so no need to worry about if it'll work on your console.

Sushimu aluminum-magnesium alloy travel suitcase
Sushimu aluminum-magnesium alloy travel suitcase: was AU$340.52 now AU$131.71 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$208.81

Travel like a villain in an '80s sci-fi movie with this stylish travel suitcase from Sushimu. It's made from 100% aluminum-magnesium alloy, which should ensure that it's tough as well as light. This particular model has 35 x 21 x 55cm dimensions and weighs 4.5kg, but larger models are also available.

Is buying on AliExpress safe?

Yes, buying from AliExpress is safe, as it offers a number of protections for customers, including the free returns within 90 days for most items, and refunds for items which haven't been delivered within 30 days of order.

That said, given the huge number of sellers on AliExpress and the enormous catalogue of budget items on sale, it's important to always read the product names and descriptions carefully before finalising your purchase.

In order to get exactly what you're after, we recommend you check the product listing for verified user reviews. It's also worth noting that warranty claims can be complex when buying from overseas, and may require to post the item back to its country of origin.

You can find out more in the AliExpress Help Center.

Tom's Guide Staff
Tom's Guide Staff

Tom's Guide upgrades your life by helping you decide what products to buy, finding the best deals and showing you how to get the most out of them and solving problems as they arise. Tom's Guide is here to help you accomplish your goals, find great products without the hassle, get the best deals, discover things others don’t want you to know and save time when problems arise. Visit the About Tom's Guide page for more information and to find out how we test products.

