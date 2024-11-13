Act fast — this Roku for over 50% off is the best early Black Friday streaming deal I've seen
A Roku 4K streaming device for just $34
Black Friday is coming but this amazing Roku Ultra LT deal is already here.
Right now, you can get the Roku Ultra LT for just $34 at Walmart. That's one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen on a streaming device. It might even be the best yet.
But act fast — this deal is only at Walmart. And it's only available until it sells out. With 1,000+ already sold, that could happen before Black Friday.
In our review of the Roku Ultra LT, we said it offers the best features of Roku's highest-end streaming player for a reasonable price. Compared to the beefier Ultra, it lacks an additional USB port for storage but does offer a microSD slot. This bundled deal even includes headphones that can connect to the remote.
The Roku Ultra LT admittedly doesn't quite make the cut for our guide to the best streaming devices. It also just misses out on being one of the best Roku devices we've ever tested.
But there's a very specific reason for this — normally it's not cheap.
Now that it's just $34 though? Well, if that was its regular price, we'd have no qualms about including it in either buying guide.
Normally the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is our favorite Roku device, would be an easy recommendation over the Ultra LT. It typically costs just $49 compared to the $80 Ultra LT. The Streaming Stick 4K is on sale right now — also just $34 at Walmart — but it's just $15 off by comparison. It's not the over 50% off bargain that the Roku Ultra LT currently is right now ahead of Black Friday.
For your $34, the Roku Ultra LT gives you a lot. You get access to all the best streaming services and a remote that not only has voice search functionality and support for Alexa and Google Assistant, but also comes with a built-in headphone jack for private listening. You also get good performance, 4K streaming in Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.
So hurry and grab this Walmart-exclusive streaming device now before it sells out. And if you need a TV to pair it with, don't worry. Our senior TV editor Michael Desjardin has been covering Black Friday deals for 10 years, and he's on top of all the best TV deals in our Black Friday TV deals live blog. So upgrade your home entertainment setup now, and save some money doing it.
