Act fast! These Roborock Labor Day deals are on sale from $349

The holiday weekend is almost here and there are hundreds of Labor Day sales to choose from. If you need some help cleaning your house, some of the best robot vacuums we've tested are on sale. Roborock, for instance, is offering some epic deals on its robot vacuum lineup.

For instance, right now you can get the Roborock Q5 Pro+ on sale for $329 at Roborock. That's $370 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this vacuum and mop combo. Below I've rounded up 5 of the best Roborock deals you can get ahead of the holiday weekend.

Best Roborock deals

Roborock Q5 Pro+: was $699 now $329 @ Roborock

The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is a steal at $329. With the smarts to both vacuum and mop, this device features Roborock's DuoRoller Brush, which is designed to enhance vacuuming performance on carpets and ensure fewer hair tangles to provide a hassle-free cleaning experience.

Roborock Q Revo Plus: was $899 now $599 @ Roborock

Roborock's Q Revo is the ultimate hands-free cleaning with a self-emptying vacuum base and a 4L water tank that automatically refills the mop. The dual spinning mops clean themselves after each passthrough then use a built-in hot air dryer to prevent unpleasant odors from building up. The multifunctional dock holds up to seven weeks of debris and provides the Q Revo with fast charging.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra: was $1,599 now $899 @ Roborock

The S8 Pro Ultra from Roborock offers dual sonic mopping for better results in less time. It can also manage itself with self-refilling, emptying, drying, washing, and cleaning. It's now at its lowest price ever. Household chores don't get easier than this.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra: was $1,799 now $1,099 @ Roborock

We named this vacuum's predecessor one of the best robot vacuums you can buy and the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra follows in that tradition. This all-singing, all-dancing vacuum does it all. The hefty charging base isn't just for show — it comes with the expected self-emptying capabilities and can hold up to 7 weeks worth of dust.