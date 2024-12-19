9 epic gaming monitor deals I’d buy right now: save on Acer, Samsung and more

Looking for a new gaming monitor to complete your setup? Christmas is less than a week out, but there are still plenty of excellent gaming monitor deals around.

I've been vetting the best gaming monitor deals at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target. Below are my favorite deals on ultrawide monitors and displays from the likes of Acer and Samsung. There are lots of savings to be had, so here are the best deals I've found for all budgets. For more recommendations, check out our guide to the best gaming monitors of 2024.

Gaming monitor deals

Acer 24.5" Nitro 1080p Monitor: was $129 now $99 at Amazon With DisplayPorts and two HDMI ports, this 1080p monitor has 180Hz refresh rate support and packs AMD FreeSync for minimal screen tearing. It also supports HDR10 content, which results in deeper levels of black and white contrast, giving you an overall greater level of immersion.

LG 27" QHD Monitor: was $299 now $189 at Amazon This QHD monitor has a 1440p panel and 27 inches of real estate, as well as HDR 10 support. Gamers will also appreciate its 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate.

Acer 27" Predator 1080p Monitor: was $249 now $199 at Walmart This Acer display has a huge 280Hz refresh rate and while the resolution caps out at 1080p, it has slimline bezels and support for AMD FreeSync. It also boasts an ErgoStand, which gives you the freedom to swivel, pivot and adjust your monitor's height.

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $279 at Dell It's a modest discount, but the Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.

Onn 49" Curved Monitor: was $599 now $449 at Walmart So wide it's almost preposterous, this Onn display is just shy of $450 and has a 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI and Display Port inputs, and can even charge devices thanks to a 65W reverse power supply. If you're not familiar with Onn, it's Walmart's in-house electronics brand.