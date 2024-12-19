9 epic gaming monitor deals I’d buy right now: save on Acer, Samsung and more
Save on Acer, Samsung, and Alienware monitors
Looking for a new gaming monitor to complete your setup? Christmas is less than a week out, but there are still plenty of excellent gaming monitor deals around.
I've been vetting the best gaming monitor deals at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target. Below are my favorite deals on ultrawide monitors and displays from the likes of Acer and Samsung. There are lots of savings to be had, so here are the best deals I've found for all budgets. For more recommendations, check out our guide to the best gaming monitors of 2024.
Gaming monitor deals
With DisplayPorts and two HDMI ports, this 1080p monitor has 180Hz refresh rate support and packs AMD FreeSync for minimal screen tearing. It also supports HDR10 content, which results in deeper levels of black and white contrast, giving you an overall greater level of immersion.
Save more than 50% on this 27-inch curved monitor with two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input, as well as a huge 240Hz refresh rate. It also has a height adjustable stand that can swivel and tilt.
This 27-inch Samsung monitor is curved and has a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support for additional color accuracy. It also FreeSync compatibility and boasts a 1ms response time.
This QHD monitor has a 1440p panel and 27 inches of real estate, as well as HDR 10 support. Gamers will also appreciate its 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate.
This Acer display has a huge 280Hz refresh rate and while the resolution caps out at 1080p, it has slimline bezels and support for AMD FreeSync. It also boasts an ErgoStand, which gives you the freedom to swivel, pivot and adjust your monitor's height.
It's a modest discount, but the Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.
Looking for extra room for work or play? This 34-inch QHD monitor offers a huge ultrawide canvas, HDR support, and AMD FreeSync with a 1440p resolution. It also has a zero frame design with built-in speakers and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity.
So wide it's almost preposterous, this Onn display is just shy of $450 and has a 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI and Display Port inputs, and can even charge devices thanks to a 65W reverse power supply. If you're not familiar with Onn, it's Walmart's in-house electronics brand.
This Alienware OLED will look great in any setup. Thanks to its quantum dot technology, this display gets brighter than traditional OLED panels. With support for AMD FreeSync premium, impeccable screen uniformity and that stunning 2560 x 1440 display, this is simply an incredible gaming monitor.
