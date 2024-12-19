9 epic gaming monitor deals I’d buy right now: save on Acer, Samsung and more

Save on Acer, Samsung, and Alienware monitors

Three gaming monitors
(Image credit: Amazon)
Looking for a new gaming monitor to complete your setup? Christmas is less than a week out, but there are still plenty of excellent gaming monitor deals around.

I've been vetting the best gaming monitor deals at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target. Below are my favorite deals on ultrawide monitors and displays from the likes of Acer and Samsung. There are lots of savings to be had, so here are the best deals I've found for all budgets. For more recommendations, check out our guide to the best gaming monitors of 2024.

Gaming monitor deals

Acer 24.5" Nitro 1080p Monitor
Acer 24.5" Nitro 1080p Monitor: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

With DisplayPorts and two HDMI ports, this 1080p monitor has 180Hz refresh rate support and packs AMD FreeSync for minimal screen tearing. It also supports HDR10 content, which results in deeper levels of black and white contrast, giving you an overall greater level of immersion.

Acer 27" Nitro Curved 1080p Monitor
Acer 27" Nitro Curved 1080p Monitor: was $314 now $149 at Amazon

Save more than 50% on this 27-inch curved monitor with two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input, as well as a huge 240Hz refresh rate. It also has a height adjustable stand that can swivel and tilt.

Samsung 27" Odyssey Curved QHD Monitor
Samsung 27" Odyssey Curved QHD Monitor: was $299 now $187 at Amazon

This 27-inch Samsung monitor is curved and has a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support for additional color accuracy. It also FreeSync compatibility and boasts a 1ms response time.

LG 27" QHD Monitor
LG 27" QHD Monitor: was $299 now $189 at Amazon

This QHD monitor has a 1440p panel and 27 inches of real estate, as well as HDR 10 support. Gamers will also appreciate its 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate.

Acer 27" Predator 1080p Monitor
Acer 27" Predator 1080p Monitor: was $249 now $199 at Walmart

This Acer display has a huge 280Hz refresh rate and while the resolution caps out at 1080p, it has slimline bezels and support for AMD FreeSync. It also boasts an ErgoStand, which gives you the freedom to swivel, pivot and adjust your monitor's height.

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor
Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $279 at Dell

It's a modest discount, but the Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.

Refurb Acer 34" Nitro Widescreen Monitor
Refurb Acer 34" Nitro Widescreen Monitor: was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Looking for extra room for work or play? This 34-inch QHD monitor offers a huge ultrawide canvas, HDR support, and AMD FreeSync with a 1440p resolution. It also has a zero frame design with built-in speakers and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity.

Onn 49" Curved Monitor
Onn 49" Curved Monitor: was $599 now $449 at Walmart

So wide it's almost preposterous, this Onn display is just shy of $450 and has a 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI and Display Port inputs, and can even charge devices thanks to a 65W reverse power supply. If you're not familiar with Onn, it's Walmart's in-house electronics brand.

Alienware 27" QD-OLED Display
Alienware 27" QD-OLED Display: was $899 now $749 at Dell

This Alienware OLED will look great in any setup. Thanks to its quantum dot technology, this display gets brighter than traditional OLED panels. With support for AMD FreeSync premium, impeccable screen uniformity and that stunning 2560 x 1440 display, this is simply an incredible gaming monitor.

A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.