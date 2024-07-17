7 last-minute backpack deals on Prime Day for back to school
Big savings on Dickies, Adidas, and more
Whether it's for the coming school year or a summer vacation, everyone needs a solid backpack. Trouble is, there are so many to choose from — how do you know a good backpack from a middling one? Luckily, we've rounded up the best backpack deals for Prime Day, so you can save on a quality option.
There's 30% off of the Adidas Foundation 6 backpack and more than half off the Dickies Signature backpack — ideal for school. Here are the best backpack deals we've found for Prime Day, and be sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes and back to school sales guide.
Best Prime Day Backpack Deals
UGRACE Vintage Laptop Backpack: was $41 now $18 @ Amazon
For under $20 you can get this vintage-style backpack with an included exterior USB port to charge your device - ideal for Pokemon Go or Monster Hunter Now players who constantly need to recharge their phone.
JanSport Cross Town Backpack: was $36 now $29 @ Amazon
A sleek, basic backpack with plenty of space and an additional front pocket, as well as water bottle storage on the side, this JanSport option is ideal for school.
Dickies Signature Backpack: was $59 now $27 @ Amazon
A true classic, this Dickies bag has a faux-leather base and a textured outside, but adds modern-day improvements like a laptop sleeve and water bottle holder.
REEBOW GEAR Tactical Backpack: was $49 now $31 @ Amazon
A tactical-style backpack with a 40L capacity, this durable backpack can add an optional hydration bladder and comes with plenty of pouches for items and valuables.
Adidas Foundation 6 Backpack: was $50 now $35 @ Amazon
With an eye-catching two-tone design, this Adidas bag can carry a 15-inch laptop and offers a whole host of zippable pockets, as well as space for up to two 32 oz water bottles which makes it ideal for the gym, too.
SwissGear Execulite Backpack: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
Able to hold a large laptop and with enough pockets for associated cables, keys, and travel documents, this laptop bag is ideal for frequent flyers thanks to its SmartScan compartment which is TSA-friendly.
SwissGear Shield Backpack: was $109 now $76 @ Amazon
Big enough for a large laptop (16-inch), this work backpack has plenty of storage for organizing your possessions, and has a padded back panel to ventilate and prevent back sweat.
