19 home gym deals to keep you fit — my top picks from $17
Dominate your workouts without damaging your bank account
What's harder than motivating yourself to workout? Making sure you actually get to the gym in the first place. That's especially true given how cold it's outside. So if you're looking to build out a home gym, now is a perfect time.
There's a lot of options online geared to suit all types of fitness levels and workout styles. For example, you can get the Peloton Bike for just $1,145 or the Hydrow Wave Rower down to $1,495. Whether you're shopping for a workout mat or adjustable dumbbells, I've picked the 15 fitness deals I'd shop right now starting at just $17. Even better, many of the deals I've picked below also feature on our best home gym equipment guide. Top pieces of kit at a discounted price — it doesn't get better.
Best fitness deals
Rehabilitating your body is just as important as working out. That's where this foam roller comes into the picture. We named it one of the best foam rollers you can buy. It's constructed with EVA foam for a moderate firmness with a bit of give. Its patented GRID texture also allows for even pressure to soothe and massage your achey muscles.
While this mat is coined as a yoga mat, it's actually suitable for a variety of fitness routines thanks to its thickness, non-slip coating, and stay-dry topcoat. While it comes in a variety of designs, this one has the best discount with the purple yoga mat at just $39.
If you don't have the room for a treadmill or walking pad, these Mini Steppers from Sunny Health & Fitness mean you can achieve your step goal in an incredibly compact space. There's adjustable intensity meaning you can adapt it to suit whatever workout level you want and there's the option to add resistance bands to strengthen the upper body while you step.
There are plenty of products at Lululemon that catch fitness fanatics' eyes and their signature workout mat is one of them. Right now you can save $20 off this staple piece of kit that offers a grippy surface for your home workouts — no matter how high intensity. It's also praised for its closed cell design that means sweat and moisture won't affect its surface and, more importantly, your movement on the mat.
Like the rest of the brands on this list, FLYBIRD are in the business of making excellent fitness equipment and if you're looking for a weight bench then this one features a robust and stable frame that'll help you perform a multitude of exercises at home while providing strong support for your whole body. Note: Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
Deerrun makes some of the best treadmills we've tested. While this isn't a full treadmill, this walking pad is great for achieving your step goals while multi-tasking with work. Plus, you don't have to head outside in the colder months. The slim design means you can store it away with ease when you're done. Note: Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
We've rated this bike from Sunny Health & Fitness as the top choice in our best exercise bikes guide. As the winner of the overall category, we're impressed by its versatility, friction-based resistance, and its easy setup. We called it affordable when we rated it at full price, but now there's almost $80 off.
It's more than likely you're not going to sacrifice room in your home to put in a full weights bench of varying dumbbells, but you don't have to with this adjustable pair from BowFlex. With 27% off, you can workout between 5 and 52.5lb with the simple turn of a dial. A solid space-saving solution.
Using the same iFIT as the NordicTrack deal, this lower budget treadmill is even more affordable on Walmart right now. You can exercise at speeds between 0-10 MPH, incline up to 10% and pair up your phone or tablet to take advantage of the workouts. Plus, when it comes to home gyms, being able to fold it and roll it away means you can maximize the space in your home.
The Echelon Row is a unique offering in the at-home rowing fitness space. It's foldable, compact, super quiet, and offers a wide range of online workouts. Just keep in mind you're going to need your own screen. Fortunately, as long as you've got a smart TV or tablet at hand, you'll be able to take advantage of the Echelon Fit app. And right now, it's $400 off.
Another great treadmill choice is this one from NordicTrack. It does everything you hope a treadmill would do, but it also comes with iFIT — a personalized fitness experience with access to over 10,000 workouts. Its SmartAdjust technology will also adapt to your fitness level. This treadmill folds up too, so you can roll it away when you're done and save precious space.
When you think of a gym, you'll no doubt think about all the different strength and training equipment that you'd never be able to fit into your home. Well, BowFlex has created this home gym setup that allows you to carry out over 70 different strength-building exercises on just one piece of kit. So, if you want to work out each and every muscle, this might be all you need.
If you're looking into an indoor exercise bike, no doubt you've come across the Peloton Bike. Incredibly popular for its live spin classes, it feels like you're in the gym without actually having to go to one. If you're trying to pick between the Peloton Bike vs Peloton Bike Plus, the discount right now is not available on the Plus, so that may sway your decision. With $300 off, it's a hell of a deal.
We voted the Echelon Stride top in value in our best treadmills guide, and right now there's $300 off that incredible price. Thanks to its auto-folding capabilities, its compact and great for home gyms with little space. While it doesn't have some of the features of a premium treadmill, it's got a top speed and incline that will help you achieve your fitness goals.
The Hydrow Wave Rower is 30% lighter and smaller than the brand's original rower meaning it's a great addition to a home gym and can fit into smaller spaces without sacrificing on the high-tech 16" HD screen. Despite its compact size, it still makes you feel like you're out on the water — without having to leave the comfort of your home.
