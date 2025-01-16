19 home gym deals to keep you fit — my top picks from $17

What's harder than motivating yourself to workout? Making sure you actually get to the gym in the first place. That's especially true given how cold it's outside. So if you're looking to build out a home gym, now is a perfect time.

There's a lot of options online geared to suit all types of fitness levels and workout styles. For example, you can get the Peloton Bike for just $1,145 or the Hydrow Wave Rower down to $1,495. Whether you're shopping for a workout mat or adjustable dumbbells, I've picked the 15 fitness deals I'd shop right now starting at just $17. Even better, many of the deals I've picked below also feature on our best home gym equipment guide. Top pieces of kit at a discounted price — it doesn't get better.

Best fitness deals

TriggerPoint CORE Foam Roller: was $22 now $17 at Amazon Rehabilitating your body is just as important as working out. That's where this foam roller comes into the picture. We named it one of the best foam rollers you can buy. It's constructed with EVA foam for a moderate firmness with a bit of give. Its patented GRID texture also allows for even pressure to soothe and massage your achey muscles.

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Steppers: was $79 now $41 at Amazon If you don't have the room for a treadmill or walking pad, these Mini Steppers from Sunny Health & Fitness mean you can achieve your step goal in an incredibly compact space. There's adjustable intensity meaning you can adapt it to suit whatever workout level you want and there's the option to add resistance bands to strengthen the upper body while you step.

Lululemon The Workout Mat: was $98 now $79 at lululemon (US) There are plenty of products at Lululemon that catch fitness fanatics' eyes and their signature workout mat is one of them. Right now you can save $20 off this staple piece of kit that offers a grippy surface for your home workouts — no matter how high intensity. It's also praised for its closed cell design that means sweat and moisture won't affect its surface and, more importantly, your movement on the mat.

FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench: was $159 now $129 at Amazon Like the rest of the brands on this list, FLYBIRD are in the business of making excellent fitness equipment and if you're looking for a weight bench then this one features a robust and stable frame that'll help you perform a multitude of exercises at home while providing strong support for your whole body. Note: Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

DeerRun Q1 Classic Pro Walking Pad: was $298 now $149 at Amazon Deerrun makes some of the best treadmills we've tested. While this isn't a full treadmill, this walking pad is great for achieving your step goals while multi-tasking with work. Plus, you don't have to head outside in the colder months. The slim design means you can store it away with ease when you're done. Note: Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells: was $549 now $399 at Amazon It's more than likely you're not going to sacrifice room in your home to put in a full weights bench of varying dumbbells, but you don't have to with this adjustable pair from BowFlex. With 27% off, you can workout between 5 and 52.5lb with the simple turn of a dial. A solid space-saving solution.

ProForm Carbon TL Treadmill: was $599 now $524 at Walmart Using the same iFIT as the NordicTrack deal, this lower budget treadmill is even more affordable on Walmart right now. You can exercise at speeds between 0-10 MPH, incline up to 10% and pair up your phone or tablet to take advantage of the workouts. Plus, when it comes to home gyms, being able to fold it and roll it away means you can maximize the space in your home.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

Echelon Row: was $1,299 now $899 at Echelon Fitness The Echelon Row is a unique offering in the at-home rowing fitness space. It's foldable, compact, super quiet, and offers a wide range of online workouts. Just keep in mind you're going to need your own screen. Fortunately, as long as you've got a smart TV or tablet at hand, you'll be able to take advantage of the Echelon Fit app. And right now, it's $400 off.

BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym: was $1,499 now $999 at Bowflex When you think of a gym, you'll no doubt think about all the different strength and training equipment that you'd never be able to fit into your home. Well, BowFlex has created this home gym setup that allows you to carry out over 70 different strength-building exercises on just one piece of kit. So, if you want to work out each and every muscle, this might be all you need.

Echelon Stride 6 Treadmill: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Echelon Fitness We voted the Echelon Stride top in value in our best treadmills guide, and right now there's $300 off that incredible price. Thanks to its auto-folding capabilities, its compact and great for home gyms with little space. While it doesn't have some of the features of a premium treadmill, it's got a top speed and incline that will help you achieve your fitness goals.