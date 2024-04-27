15 Amazon deals I'd buy this weekend — 25% off LG OLED TVs, $110 off MacBook Air M3 and more

Ready to save on everything from laptops to OLED TVs? Amazon just released a bunch of great sales for the weekend, so now's the time to add them to your cart.

Our choice for the best laptop on the market, the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3/256GB) is $989 at Amazon. This is $110 off and the cheapest price I've seen so far for this model. You can also get LG C3 OLED TVs on sale from $896. The 65-inch model is on sale for 25% off, with even bigger discounts up for grabs on larger size TVs.

Adidas sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $9. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Candy sale: up to 36% off @ Amazon

Yum! Amazon is slashing up to 36% off candy from Hershey, Ferrero, Lindt and more. Now's your opportunity to satisfy your sweet tooth with deals starting from $1.49.

Krups One-Touch Grinder: was $24 now $18 @ Amazon

This reliable Krups grinder fits up to three ounces of coffee beans, peppercorns or whatever else you want to grind. It has stainless steel blades to ensure even and uniform grounds every time. Plus, there's a lid-activated safety so the blades only spin when the lid is secure.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The AirPods 2 remain very capable wireless earbuds, even without active noise cancelling. You can count on solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of play back time. The standard Lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening.

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $104 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 4 offers a solid fitness tracking experience. It has a sleek and attractive design, strong 6-day battery life and sleep/fitness tracking. There's also a bunch of useful smart features like Google Maps navigation and Alexa voice control. After a discount, it's even better value.

GIGABYTE G27FC 27" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

In our Gigabyte G27FC review, we called this "a good curved gaming monitor for not a lot of cash." Right now, it's an even better value, since Amazon is knocking $80 off its usual price. This 27-inch 1080p 165Hz display looks good in person, and it supports AMD FreeSync (but not Nvidia G-Sync) for smooth high-frame rate gaming with compatible PCs.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $469 now $349 @ Amazon

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. With a lightweight design and two cleaning modes, it gives all the floors in your home the care they deserve. It also has a tool with a moveable head, which makes cleaning a breeze.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series represents outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $899 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, and beautiful contrast and colors. Gamers will like that this TV has a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

