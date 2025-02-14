11 Presidents' Day fitness deals I recommend — save big on Puma, Under Armour and more

From picking the right water bottle to wearing the best headphones, choosing the right workout gear will leave you feeling confident and motivated as you head to the gym.

With Presidents' Day sales live across various retailers, some of my favorite workout accessories are now on sale. Whether it's simple apparel choices like the Nike Dri-FIT SS Fitness Top for just $45 at Nike or the Beat Studio Pros for just $179 at Amazon, I've streamlined the choices so you don't have to. And you certainly don't have to let price put you off as there's a slew of exceptional discounts available across apparel and gear. So, what are you waiting for? Double down on self-care by treating yourself to some new kit that'll enhance your workouts.

Best fitness deals

Under Armour 32 oz. Water Bottle: was $15 now $11 at Amazon A simple yet effective water bottle for the gym, the Under Armour Playmaker Squeeze has a patented bite and pull quick-shot nozzle for speedy fuss-free hydration. Plus, the flip cap will stop leaks and keep any dirt and germs out. It's a steal, too, at only $11. It's available in a variety of colors.

MyProtein Body Fit SS T-Shirt (Women's): was $26 now $17 at Myprotein UK MyProtein is an excellent brand for sports nutrition and protein, but they also make some quality activewear. I should know, I have this short sleeve tee in three colors. The soft-touch fabric will keep you comfy when working out and the simple fitted look is understated, but sleek. Right now, the black is sold out, but you can still grab white or grey marl for just $17.

Puma Essentials Shorts (Men's): was $50 now $21 at PUMA US If you're looking to build a simple workout bag, all you're going to need is a tee and a pair of shorts. Right now, Puma has got you covered on the latter with their Essential Shorts at more than half price. And there's an extra 30% off with the code BEMINE at checkout, meaning they're only $10.

321 STRONG Foam Roller: was $46 now $32 at Amazon You made it to the gym — excellent. Now, you need to work on recovery and there's no better way to do that than with a foam roller at home. This deep tissue massager will treat muscle pain and help stretch you out. If you don't want to get put off by delayed onset muscle soreness, you need to roll out those aches before they get the better of you.

Adidas Defender Duffel Bag: was $45 now $41 at Adidas US Throw all your gym kit into this Adidas duffel bag and you're ready to go. It's got dual carry handles with padded grip, a detachable shoulder strap, as well as a water-resistant base. So, if working out before or after work is putting you off, this gym bag will make it a whole lot easier.

Nike Dri-FIT SS Fitness Top (Men's): was $65 now $45 at nike The Nike Dri-FIT range is the perfect gym companion, keeping you cool and using its sweat-wicking tech to make sure you're comfortable, too. While it comes in five different colorways, only Khaki and Jade Horizon are boasting $20 off right now. It's a great deal for a gym tee that'll take you a long way.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Activity Tracker: was $99 now $79 at Amazon Keeping track of your fitness is a great incentive, especially when you're just starting out. That's why I'd recommend investing in a piece of wearable tech, and luckily enough, the Fitbit Inspire 3 Activity Tracker is currently 20% off. Plus, it'll help you keep on top of your sleep and stress levels. So, whether you're in the gym or out, you're focusing on your wellness.

Alo 7/8 High-Waist Leggings (Women’s): was $100 now $86 at Alo Yoga A simple pair of leggings might be all you need to motivate you for that next workout and Alo is a trendy activewear brand that'll provide just that. Their iconic High-Waist Airbrush Leggings are designed for comfort and functionality, both of which you'll want when you're training. They're a premium price, but right now you can save some cash.