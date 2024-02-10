11 early Presidents' Day deals to shop this weekend

Presidents' Day 2024 arrives on Monday, February 19. However, multiple retailers are pushing their sales up a full week before the actual date. As deals editor in chief at Tom's Guide, I'm used to seeing deals debut this early in the month.

Now the bad news is that there are a lot of mediocre deals. This is my 16th year covering Presidents' Day deals, so below I'm rounding up the best early sales you can get right now. I'm listing deals that I predict will not be cheaper next week along with deals on items the Tom's Guide staff have reviewed and recommends. I'm also throwing in a few person recommendations of mine. If you want to scope out our full list of early deals, make sure to check out our Presidents' Day sales guide.

Presidents' Day weekend deals

Lego Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you're still looking for a gift, this bouquet of LEGO roses will last much longer than bouquet of normal flowers, making these an awesome Valentine's Day gift. The best part is that building the flowers makes for a fun activity to share with your significant other.

Price check: $59 @ Lego

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $71 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 6-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its compact size fits neatly into most countertops. This is a new all-time price low for this air fryer.

Price check: $99 @ Walmart

Brooklinen All Season Down Comforter: was $189 now $160 @ Brooklinen

Best comforter! The Brooklinen All Season Down Comforter is the best comforter we've tested. It has a 400-thread count with 100% cotton sateen sheen, so you can enjoy a super-soft and cozy feel. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. The only downside is that it's dry or spot clean only. Otherwise, this is our top pick and editor-recommended. It's on sale in various sizes and styles. I personally own their down alternative comforter (on sale from $135) and love how it locks in heat on cold nights.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $319 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $348 @ Walmart | $319 @ Best Buy

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloud

Save 50%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale, you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $419 (was $839) or the queen for $665 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.