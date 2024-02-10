11 early Presidents' Day deals to shop this weekend
Apple gear, headphones, and 4K TVs are now on sale
Presidents' Day 2024 arrives on Monday, February 19. However, multiple retailers are pushing their sales up a full week before the actual date. As deals editor in chief at Tom's Guide, I'm used to seeing deals debut this early in the month.
Now the bad news is that there are a lot of mediocre deals. This is my 16th year covering Presidents' Day deals, so below I'm rounding up the best early sales you can get right now. I'm listing deals that I predict will not be cheaper next week along with deals on items the Tom's Guide staff have reviewed and recommends. I'm also throwing in a few person recommendations of mine. If you want to scope out our full list of early deals, make sure to check out our Presidents' Day sales guide.
Presidents' Day weekend deals
Amazon device sale: deals from $24 @ Amazon
It wouldn't be Presidents' Day without a major sale on Alexa devices. I especially like this sale because if you opt for an Echo device you'll get a dollar-off discount and a free Sengled smart bulb. After the discount, deals start from $24. We recommend the Echo Dot with Clock w/ Bulb for $39 (pictured) as it packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy. Note that Best Buy offers similar prices, but without the free smart bulb.
Price check: deals from $24 @ Best Buy
Lego Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you're still looking for a gift, this bouquet of LEGO roses will last much longer than bouquet of normal flowers, making these an awesome Valentine's Day gift. The best part is that building the flowers makes for a fun activity to share with your significant other.
Price check: $59 @ Lego
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $71 @ Amazon
Lowest price! This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 6-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its compact size fits neatly into most countertops. This is a new all-time price low for this air fryer.
Price check: $99 @ Walmart
Brooklinen All Season Down Comforter: was $189 now $160 @ Brooklinen
Best comforter! The Brooklinen All Season Down Comforter is the best comforter we've tested. It has a 400-thread count with 100% cotton sateen sheen, so you can enjoy a super-soft and cozy feel. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. The only downside is that it's dry or spot clean only. Otherwise, this is our top pick and editor-recommended. It's on sale in various sizes and styles. I personally own their down alternative comforter (on sale from $135) and love how it locks in heat on cold nights.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these were "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but if you just want a great pair of ANC-dedicated 'phones, these are perfect.
Price check: $249 @ Walmart | $249 @ Best Buy
TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $319 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.
Price check: $348 @ Walmart | $319 @ Best Buy
Apple iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $429 @ B&H Photo
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloud
Save 50%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale, you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $419 (was $839) or the queen for $665 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Walmart
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. The 77-inch and 83-inch models include a free 2-year enhanced protection plan. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $996 ($50 off)
55" for $1,296 ($203 off)
65" for $1,596 ($403 off)
77" for $2,296 ($150 off)
83" for $3,796 ($1,530)
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! I purchased this Mac last month and I absolutely love it. You could say it's the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air 15-inch review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $750 off w/ trade-in + $150 gift card @ Best Buy
Best Buy is sweetening its Galaxy S24 Ultra promos by throwing in a $150 Best Buy gift card with your phone purchase. You can also get up to $750 off via trade-in and with select carriers. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.
Price check: from $549 w/ trade @ Samsung
