10 Offbeat Comic Book Shows to Watch After The Boys

The Tick

If all the grittiness and grimness of The Boys leaves you wishing for a palate cleanser, there's nothing better than The Tick. Ben Edlund's big, blue, nigh-invulnerable Tick is just the sort of winkingly aware take on superheroes we need when the avalanche of caped-crusader drama gets to be too much. And both seasons of the 2016 live-action series are already on Amazon!

The Tick, along with his trusty sidekick, Arthur, might save the world, or they may just grab a bite to eat. But the surrounding world is one filled with super-friends and villains, all poking fun at the tropes and formulas that seem to dominate today's media landscape. It's a meta-humor bonanza that will leave you chuckling at small moments and laughing out loud at larger set pieces. And while there are plenty of humorous takes on the superhero genre out there, The Tick might just be the most wholesome.

Whether it's government bureaucracy, organized crime or cataclysmic doom, The Tick faces every obstacle with his real superpower: An optimism that swings between inspiring hope and blind, stupid naivete. It's funny in all its forms, whether it's the original Saturday morning cartoon show, the short-lived series with Patrick Warburton, or the latest incarnation from Amazon. -- Brian Westover