Treblab Z7 Pro review: Mid-priced noise-cancellers with top-tier sound

Strong audio, ANC, and battery life place the Treblab Z7 Pro among the best cheap noise-cancelling headphones out there.

Treblab Z7 Pro specs Price: $160 Colors: Black Battery life (rated): 20 hours (ANC on); 45 hours (ANC off) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Water resistance: Yes (IPX4 rated) Size: 3.14 x 7.87 x 6.50 inches Weight: 8.64 ounces

Capable connectivity, effective active noise cancellation (ANC), longer playtimes than any Bose headphone, and powerful sonics with aptX HD streaming make the Treblab Z7 Pro an underrated gem.

Not everything hits its mark in our tests, specifically the controls and wired listening. The lack of certain features might also be concerning for some. However, the Z7 Pro’s strengths outnumber its weaknesses.

Read our full Treblab Z7 Pro to see why this is one of the market’s top bargains.

Treblab Z7 Pro review: Price and availability

The Treblab Z7 Pro can be purchased for $160 at major online retailers like Amazon or directly from Treblab. Black is the only color option offered. Inside the box are a 3.5mm audio cable, carrying case, USB-C charging cable, and user manual.

There are many alternatives within the same mid-range price point that offer similar performance. One that comes to mind is the $129 Cleer Enduro ANC, which are currently ranked No. 1 on our best cheap noise-cancelling headphones list. You’ll also want to consider high-end noise-cancellers like the $379 Bose 700 and $349 Sony WH-1000XM4 if top-tier sound and ANC are your must-haves.

Treblab Z7 Pro review: Design and comfort

The Z7 Pro aren’t Red Dot Design Award material, but they blend in well with other business-class-looking models like the Sony WH-1000XM3 and XM4 headphones. The minimalist, slate gray design with faux leather on the earcups and headband is handsome. I could do without the protruding rubber buttons on the rear of the right earcup, but it isn’t a deal-breaker since they produce solid tactility and complement the solid build quality.

Carrying cases don’t receive much attention unless packaged with luxury wireless headphones. Treblab focused on the details, giving us a hard-shell case that not only stores the Z7 Pro safely, but comes with a mesh Velcro pouch to hold all the bundled accessories and any extra EDC items you choose to bring along.

These are some of the lighter noise-cancelling headphones out there at 8.64 ounces. Comfort is pleasant when worn for long stretches, though the leather can get hot after 3 hours of use, so remember to give your ears a breather in between albums. The extenders come out to a reasonable length and adjusting the Z7 Pro properly will keep them stable on your skull.

Treblab Z7 Pro review: Controls and digital assistant

An assortment of controls is programmed into the Z7 Pro, consisting of playback, volume, call management, digital assistance, and listening mode activation. These are assigned to the physical buttons and touch panel on the right earcup that accepts tap, slide, and long-hold gestures.

Touch accuracy works about 80 percent of the time. Sliding up/down for volume and left/right for track navigation is spot-on, as well as double taps for pause/play. Motion detection immediately senses when the headphones are removed to automatically pause music. The three-button module for ANC/Ambient Sound, power on/off, and Bluetooth pairing is also responsive to presses.

Double-tap commands work half the time and the long-hold gesture to fire up the native assistant (e.g., Google Assistant, Siri, Bixby) operates on a 3-second delay. On top of that, the mic array isn’t as intelligible as what you’d find on the Cleer Enduro ANC, Sony WH-1000XM4, or Bose 700 headphones. Basics tasks like opening apps and web searches won’t be a problem to execute. Just don’t expect the Z7 Pro to pull off complex voice commands or long-winded inquiries.

Treblab Z7 Pro review: Sound quality

Dynamic sound with bass-forward signature

No EQ settings

Aux cable doesn’t do audio justice

The pairing of a 40mm driver and Qualcomm aptX HD chipset gives these headphones a vibrant, bass-heavy soundstage that accommodates most music selections. EDM, hip-hop, and rock tracks I tested on Spotify via MacBook Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro delivered punchy, warm lows and crisp mids. Listening in ANC mode raised the bass up a smidge.

Guns N’ Roses’ 'Sweet Child O’ Mine' got a vibe going once happy hour hit, kickstarted by the iconic heavy metal guitar riff that exudes energy. The impactful percussion coming off the drums fits right in, and Axl Rose’s screeching vocals are both consonant and prominent throughout the recording.

Shortly after, it was onto boom-filled classics like Dr. Dre’s 'Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang.' The sound profile allowed Dre’s tight and funky bassline to ride smoothly, while the high-pitched synths were handled surprisingly well.

The Z7 Pro’s high end has some presence, but it isn’t as refined as what you’d hear from finer-tuned headphones from Cleer or Sony. Jazz records demonstrated this best. Listening to Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers’ 'Close Your Eyes,' the double bass was delicate and allowed me to hear nuances like fingertip friction, but the cymbals were subdued.

Refrain from using the aux cable because it diminishes the sound quality and volume.

Treblab Z7 Pro review: Active noise cancellation

Neutralizes sound at a high level

Ambient Sound not effective for verbal communication

For a lesser-known brand in the ANC space, Treblab shows it has the noise cancelling technology to compete with most rivals. Just not elite brands like Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, and Sony.

Most low and mid frequencies were silenced. Loud TVs, washing machine tumble, and the humming noise from our centralized AC unit weren’t distracting. I couldn’t hear any of the landscaping that occurred next door when working outside, nor did any planes flying over the house draw my attention. Treblab’s ANC was more sensitive to high frequencies, so blocking out my baby boy’s cries was out of the question. The occasional ambulance siren and whistles also caught my attention, but neither pulled me away from what was playing at the time.

Ambient Sound mode is useful for increasing environmental awareness. The mics pick up a lot of background noise to keep you aware of oncoming traffic and other disruptions that require attention. It came in handy when monitoring my toddler during naps and waiting for messenger deliveries. I just wished the mics captured vocals better because it was difficult to hear people and chat with my wife.

Treblab Z7 Pro review: Battery life and charging case

Higher ANC playtime than the Bose 700

Powerful quick charging

Treblab makes understanding battery life on the Z7 Pro confusing. The product page claims a full charge can generate 20 hours of ANC playtime. However, the specifications page says something different and claims 35 hours.

I reached out to the brand and the confirmation was 30 hours with ANC on. My testing saw the headphones tap out around the 27-hour mark. This is more than what the Bose 700 (20 hours) achieves. At the same time, there are other models that come with longer playtimes. The Sony WF-1000XM4 can do 30 hours with ANC on, and the Cleer Enduro ANC doubles it to 60 hours. Turning off the Treblab's ANC extends playtime to 45 hours.

If your low battery anxiety becomes too much to handle, breathe easy knowing that playtime can be extended to 45 hours when turning off ANC. Not to mention a 20-minute quick charge will produce 5 hours of use.

Treblab Z7 Proreview: Call quality and connectivity

Clear for voice and video calls

Multipoint technology operates well

The Z7 Pro is one of the best headphones with a mic for voice and video calls at its price point. Aside from minor muffling, the 2 built-in mics with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancelling) pick up vocals well enough to have clear-sounding conversations indoors or on the go. My wife was convinced that I was speaking directly into my smartphone. The headphones also fared well in gusty conditions, and people could still hear me when caught in an updraft.

Bluetooth 5.0 is exceptionally reliable. On top of pairing instantly with recognizing devices, multipoint technology was on point and maintained connectivity between two devices at the same time. Range was also higher than advertised, surpassing 33 feet, and maxing out at about 45 feet before dropout occurred.

Treblab Z7 Pro review: Verdict

The Treblab Z7 Pro is a surprise no one saw coming. Bold sound, long battery life, resilient noise cancellation, and versatile connectivity gives the sub-$160 wireless headphones mass appeal among budget-conscious consumers. Disappointment over the lack of app support and sound customization is to be expected. The controls could use some polishing as well. Nonetheless, these are well-engineered headphones from a brand that deserves more recognition.