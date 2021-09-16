The Feelcare 7-Inch Smart WiFi Digital Picture Frame is compact, flexible, responsive, and tailored to its audience of non-technical family and friends.

Feelcare 7-Inch Smart WiFi Digital Picture Frame: Specs Resolution: 1024 x 600 IPS Panel

Dimensions: 7.99 x 5.59 x 0.87 inches

Wi-Fi: Yes

Touch screen: Yes

Remote: No

Built-in storage: 8GB

Motion sensor: No

Music player: No

Video: Yes

USB/SD slots: Yes/No

Cloud Services: No

The Feelcare 7-Inch Smart WiFi Digital Picture Frame is a table top sized picture frame that specializes in beautiful renditions of your photos. With a subtle, low key design, it blends into any room. images look crisp and clear on its widescreen panel. The frame operates via a proprietary mobile app and also lets you manually load images via a micro SD card directly into the frame, which saves the photos and videos to the built-in memory. Our Feelcare 7-inch Smart WiFi Digital Picture Frame review will show why it’s also great for family members who aren’t so technologically savvy.

Feelcare 7-Inch Smart WiFi Digital Picture Frame: Price and availability

The Feelcare 7-Inch Smart WiFi Digital Picture Frame is a small, but high quality connected touch screen frame that comes in black or white for $100. It fits right in on a desk or night stand or posted on the wall.

Feelcare 7-Inch Smart WiFi Digital Picture Frame: Design and interface

The Feelcare 7-Inch Smart Frame is a compact, handy picture frame. Its black or white matte plastic exterior is low key and subtle so it looks nice in any room. You control the frame via touch screen only, so there are no remotes to lose track of.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Feelcare frame’s detachable peg acts as a frame stand, so you can position it horizontally or vertically, with your photos smartly rotating to automatically accommodate the orientation.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In addition to the table stand, cutouts on the back of the frame let you mount it on the wall in either orientation.

Feelcare 7-Inch Smart WiFi Digital Picture Frame: Image quality

While not as high resolution as some of Aura’s digital picture frames, photos on the Feelcare’s 1024 x 600 pixel resolution IPS display were crisp and clear. A wide viewing angle for this IPS panel ensures that your images are easy to see from wherever you are in the room.

You can use the touch screen to directly adjust brightness as well as control the frame’s settings. Once you have a group of photos downloaded, you can also slightly adjust how they are cropped and up or down to get the best angle on your subject. You can also hide or delete photos you don’t want in your slideshow.

The Fill Frame feature is especially useful for removing aspect ratio borders to show clean, focused edge-to-edge shots or play videos for 15 seconds. You can add a caption, but with a viewing area of approximately 8.5 x 5.5 inches, captions may take up too much space to be pleasing.

Feelcare 7-Inch Smart WiFi Digital Picture Frame: App

There are plenty of ways to populate the Feelcare frame with images and videos. You can use the proprietary Frameo app for iOS or Android to upload images over the air, or you can manually load images via a micro SD card directly into the frame, which has 8GB of internal storage.

Via the app, you can receive photos from friends and family from anywhere in the world — and add up to 500 friends who can be authorized to send photos to your frame. Friends and family can send the same photo to multiple frames at once. Or you can add photos from the photo sharing utility in your smartphone gallery. The frame does not offer cloud storage or online backups, so all photos sent to the frame are stored internally.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Feelcare uses the Secure Device Grid (SDG) for encrypted safe communication between the app and the photo frame to ensure your photos remain private and are only decrypted and stored locally on the frame.

Feelcare 7-Inch Smart WiFi Digital Picture Frame: Verdict

The Feelcare 7-Inch Smart WiFi Digital Picture Frame is a minimalist device, but in a good way. While it lacks fancy extras — and sadly, a motion sensor — it excels at what it does offer, which is a solid, small, lightweight frame with a bright clear display and large viewing angle for tabletop or wall.

This kind of basic presentation is likely what most people are looking for in a digital frame. Without adding complexity, it still lets you adjust images within the frame — horizontal or vertical — so that they always look their best.