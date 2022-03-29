PlayStation Plus: Games, tiers, pricing and more

Sony has finally unveiled its plans for a big PlayStation Plus revamp. Instead of a simple subscription that lets you play games online, PS Plus will soon offer players more than 700 games to download and stream, from the original PlayStation all the way up to PS5. There will also be three separate pricing tiers, depending on what kind of service you’re looking for. These features could bring PS Plus more in line with its main competitor, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

At its broadest level, the new PS Plus will essentially be a combination of the existing PS Plus and Sony’s PlayStation Now cloud gaming service. For more specific information, read on, and we’ll share what we know so far.

What is PlayStation Plus?

At present, PlayStation Plus is an online subscription service that lets PS4 and PS5 owners play games online. It also gives them access to two complimentary downloadable games each month, additional discounts in the PlayStation Store and cloud storage for saved game files.

The PS Plus revamp, which will begin this summer, won’t change any of that. However, Sony plans to add two additional “tiers” to PS Plus service, which will add hundreds of games to stream and download. The exact game selection will depend on which tier you choose.

When will PlayStation Plus be available?

Sony has not yet given a hard date for the PS Plus revamp. At present, you can subscribe to PS Plus as usual, and get access to the standard array of benefits: online play, cloud saves, rotating downloadable games and so forth.

The additional tiers will probably come into play this summer. According to Sony:

“In the June timeframe, we’ll begin with an initial launch in several markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is offered. We aim to have most PlayStation Network territories live with our new PlayStation Plus game subscription service by the end of the first half of 2022.”

In other words, expect some substantial changes to PS Plus before the end of June, particularly in Asian territories. North America and Europe may have to wait a little longer, but early summer seems like a good bet for a big upgrade.

How much will PlayStation Plus cost?

PlayStation Plus will soon offer three different tiers, each with different benefits and prices. Generally speaking, you can expect to pay between $10 and $18 per month, or between $60 and $120 per year. Briefly, here’s how the varying tiers break down:

PlayStation Plus Essential is what you get from PS Plus today. Neither the functionality nor the price will change. That means you get online play, cloud saves, rotating downloadable games and additional PS Store discounts. It costs $10 per month, $25 per quarter or $60 per year.

PlayStation Plus Extra includes everything from the Essential tier, as well as “a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games.” Players will be able to download and play both first- and third-party fare on a PS4 or PS5 console. It will cost $15 per month, $40 per quarter or $100 per year.

PlayStation Plus Premium includes everything from the previous two tiers, in addition to hundreds of additional games from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP. Players will be able to download or stream PS1, PS2 and PSP titles; PS3 titles will be streaming-only. Players can stream games on a PS4, PS5 or PC. They’ll also be able to play “time-limited game trials,” although it’s not clear which games Sony will open up for this program. It will cost $18 per month, $50 per quarter or $120 per year.

Which games will be on PlayStation Plus?

At present, we know of only six games that Sony will include with PlayStation Plus’ higher tiers:

Death Stranding

God of War (2018)

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mortal Kombat 11

Returnal

Beyond that, Sony will probably give us a full list closer to launch. It’s highly probable that many PlayStation Now games will simply transition over to the new PlayStation Plus, which would give players a ready-made library of PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles. Since we don’t know exactly how this transition will work, though, we won’t speculate on which games will and won’t make the cut, though.

Beyond that, Sony has promised a mix of both first- and third-party fare, although it doesn’t seem as though new PS5 games will get day-one releases on PlayStation Plus. For the moment, that functionality is still unique to Xbox Game Pass.

Tom’s Guide will update this page as Sony reveals more PlayStation Plus information. Until then, you can check out our picks for the best PS4 games and the best PS5 games.