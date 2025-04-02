Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be delayed by two months — here's why

The wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's full official announcement has been pushed back, according to a number of different sources.

Ice Universe, Max Jambor, SamMobiles and ETNews all posted that the Galaxy S25 Edge could arrive up to two months later than planned, with their info all apparently coming via three Korean phone carriers whom Samsung informed of the revised plans.

Supposedly, an online launch event for the Galaxy S25 Edge was originally pencilled in for this month, potentially on April 15/16. But now that reveal event, as well as the retail launch, could be delayed to May or June.

This still hits the Q2 2025 release window that Samsung seemingly wanted for the S25 Edge, just a touch later.

Samsung's reportedly still working on the device, but the delay isn't hardware-related, the rumors explain. Instead, ETNews suggests the delay is due to either changes in leadership at Samsung's mobile division due to the death of Samsung Display's Jong-hee Han, or the ongoing impeachment of Korea's president causing "divided public attention," making it hard to direct potential buyers to its new product.

Worth the wait

(Image credit: Future)

It's not fully clear how the Galaxy S25 Edge will fit in with the other members of the Galaxy S25 series.

It's tipped to be around the same size and price as a Galaxy S25 Plus, but as a totally new model using a name that Samsung hasn't used for a Galaxy phone in over nine years, it feels like it's being positioned as a hero model, much like the more expensive and more fully-equipped Galaxy S25 Ultra. But Samsung apparently intends to build three million Galaxy S25 Edge handsets, equating to 10% of all Galaxy S25 series phones built, so it's clearly expecting a reasonable level of interest.

The Galaxy S25 Edge's design makes it clear we'll only get two rear cameras on this phone, tipped to be a 200MP main and 12MP duo. Combined with the alleged use of new ceramic materials and a tiny 5.84mm profile, the Galaxy S25 Edge is therefore going to be different than any smartphone we've seen Samsung produce recently. And we can't wait to see it, even if that means holding onto our excitement for a month or two longer.