Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is $700 off in early Black Friday deal

Nothing beats a trip to MoMA and experiencing art the way it was intended — but Samsung's 65-inch The Frame QLED is the next best thing. It's not only a great TV. It's like a window into an art museum for when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies.

Right now, you can get the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV for $1,299 at Best Buy. That's $700 slashed off one of Samsung's newest QLED designs, giving you quality performance at an unbeatable price.

Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,999 now $1,299 at Best Buy Save $700! Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

Samsung is known for pushing the bounds with its QLED offerings, and it's no different with this year's The Frame. It sports all the same features and qualities you might expect on a TV that's trying to mimic a painting, including Pantone validation, extra slim wall mounting, customizable bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Frame TV uses Samsung's Quantum 4K processor to great effect, beyond displaying its boundless access to art. As you'll see in our The Frame TV review, this set turned in one of the best color accuracy scores we've seen in our testing. But if that wasn't enough, Samsung's Tizen OS makes it inarguably one of the coolest displays with its own set of awesome upgrades.

Beyond having access to all of the best streaming services, Tizen OS is also home to a slew of cloud gaming providers, mainly Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now, among others. And Samsung itself is now in the business of making its own games, meaning The Frame and practically most of Samsung's lineup are among the best TVs for gaming.

Plus, The Frame can even act as your smart home hub with its SmartThings compatibility. In our review we praised this TV's ability to switch between 120Hz and 60Hz for less power draw, but noted that it does have a high asking price for its extra frames and art store access.

That's why you should jump on this Black Friday TV deal right now. And for more discounts check out our Black Friday TV deals live blog.