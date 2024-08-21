Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might be the first foldable with titanium

We’ve heard a bunch of rumors about Samsung developing a new, slimmer version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, creatively called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. We don’t know a whole lot about the phone so far, but a new report from Korean site The Elec could reveal one new detail — and it may mean we finally get a titanium foldable (of sorts).

The report claims Samsung is “considering” using a titanium backplate for support on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — rather than stainless steel or carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). While the site notes that titanium is harder to process than steel, it is stronger and lighter. This is logic that’s also been used in phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro.

It’s worth noting that this process could be slightly different. So far phones have used titanium in the outermost layers of the phone’s frame — while retaining more traditional metals on the inside. A phone’s backplate acts as a support layer, and in the case of foldables lives between the inner screen and the hinge. So it sounds like a switch to titanium would offer a more durability inside the phone rather than along the edges.

Interestingly The Elec also notes that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 onwards utilized CFRP as a backplate, since the metal can interfere with the digitizer layer in the phone’s screen — affecting stylus use in the process. Considering one of the few things we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is that it’s rumored to ditch the digitizer layer, swapping CFRP for titanium shouldn’t be so much of an issue.

Samsung has apparently completed development on the titanium backplate and is reviewing the plans to add it to the Z Fold 6 Slim. A decision is expected to be made soon, since a number of the phone’s components have reportedly entered mass production already. This also suggests that the supposedly-slimmer foldable could be launching in the near future — though we’re still unsure when that might be exactly.

It’s not clear whether we’ll see titanium employed anywhere else on the Z Fold 6 Slim. While we should never say never, barring any additional rumors we probably shouldn’t get our hopes up like we did with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 slim is said to be around 11mm thick, which is around a millimeter thinner than the standard Z Fold 6. It’s also said to come with an 8-inch foldable display, and will lack S Pen stylus functionality. However beyond this we still don’t really know what to expect from the phone.

