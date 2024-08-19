Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch could be very soon according to new leak

A recent posting of the rumored Galaxy S24 FE on an Indian certification site has hinted that Samsung's affordable smartphone could be just around the corner.

We already knew from leaked support pages (thanks, SamMobile) that Samsung's affordable phone was on the way, and now it seems the phone could see a release in October. Recently, 91mobiles discovered the Galaxy S24 FE was listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site under the model number SM-S721B/DS — the same designation as the one mentioned on Samsung's official French store page by mistake.

While the BIS certification doesn't reveal much about the device, its inclusion does hint that an Indian release might be sooner than originally thought. And, typically, a U.S. release of the phone would happen around the same time. As such, we can expect to see an official announcement in the not-too-distant future as well as promos which will give us a better idea of the phone's specs.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While promos might give us the official specifications, we've seen plenty of leaks about the Galaxy S24 FE already. These include a leaked 360-degree video which gave us our best look at the device. It appears the Galaxy S24 FE will have a three-camera layout and a 6.5-inch screen, making it larger than the Galaxy S24. The S24 FE will also be larger than the Galaxy S23 FE, with the newer phone measuring 162 x 77.3 x 8mm compared to 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm.

Another leak on X indicated the Galaxy S24 FE will come with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as the Galaxy S24, which likely means certain countries could instead see it shipped with the Exynos 2400 chip. While this is the first time that Samsung would release an FE model with the same chipset as the main line series, we don't yet know if the Galaxy S24 FE will have access to Galaxy AI. But considering Samsung plans to introduce AI to the Galaxy A35 and A55, it's a safe bet the Galaxy S24 FE will have it too.

There's plenty to be excited about with the Galaxy S24 FE, but a few unknowns remain. One of the biggest currently is the price of the phone, which will be a deciding factor for many. At this point, we can only speculate, but if a release is just around the corner we won't have to wait long.

