Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is missing key video features — what you need to know

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't an affordable device. At $1,799, it's one of the most expensive foldable phones on the market. As such, you'd expect it to have all of the key features of its more affordable siblings, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

That isn't the case, though, as the costly Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn't have some of the Video Boost with AI features. Additionally, it doesn't support Video Boost with 20x lossless video with Super Res Zoom. That seems like an odd choice from Google, as buyers generally expect a company's most expensive phone to have all the features available.

The Video Boost with AI feature allows Pixel 9 Pro to take 4K video and use AI to bump it up to 8K resolution. This won't be a big deal for many users, as they probably don't have an 8K screen to watch the crazy sharp footage. But it's still disappointing.

As the name implies, the Video Boost with 20x lossless upscaling with Super Res Zoom is designed to let you get closer to your subjects without degrading video quality. This one will probably apply to more people, as everyone likes zooming in on their subjects. For example, getting up close to the lead singer at a concert isn't possible if you're not in the front row, but a feature like 20x lossless video with Super Res Zoom lets you get videos at a concert that look super close.

AI and the cloud do a lot of the work for these features, making it seem even odder for Google not to offer them on the 9 Pro Fold. However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold does have slightly weaker cameras than the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, with its 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide, and 10.5MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom.

On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro models have 50MP primary, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom cameras. Apparently, those upgrades are enough to prevent the features from working on the more expensive foldable.

To be fair, the even pricier Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't offer the same flagship-level cameras as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. But we'd like to see this trend of offering lighter specs and features on more expensive foldable phones to end.

