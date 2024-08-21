Google Pixel 9 performance looks set to disappoint after Tensor G4 stress test results leak

News
By
published

Tensor G4 may be getting throttled as much as 50% under pressure

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL held in the hand.
(Image credit: Future)

Google’s Tensor chipsets have never been particularly noteworthy in the performance department. They’ve always lagged behind the likes of Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon chips and Apple’s A-Series silicon. While Google has been hyping up the upgrades it's made to the Pixel 9's Tensor G4, especially with efficiency, it sounds like it may still fall flat in the performance department.

Stress testing graphs from user @callmeshazzam on X show that the Tensor G4 inside the Pixel 9 Pro XL may be getting throttled by as much as 50%. This means that Google could have deliberately nerfed the chip’s performance, and it looks like temperature regulation may be the reason why.

google pixel 9 pro xl tensor g4 stress testing graph

(Image credit: @callmeshazzam)

The stress test shows that the frequency of the Tensor G4’s performance cores actually drop from 3.10GHZ down to 1.32GHz, while efficiency cores drop from 1.92GHz all the way down to 0.57GHz. That's pretty disappointing, especially considering all three Pixel 9 Pro models have a larger vapor cooling chamber to ensure better heat dissipation.

Considering the Pixel 8 series had some notable issues with overheating, that improvement was sorely needed. But it would have been nice to see an improvement to the Tensor G4’s heat production at the same time. 

As WCCFTech notes, there are some factors that we don’t know, such as the ambient temperature when the Pixel 9 Pro XL was stress tested. On top of that, the site points out that the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 lost 46% of its performance during the same testing, suggesting that the test itself is designed to push smartphone chips to the limit.

Still, considering Google’s history with low benchmarking scores, it’s not great to see any evidence of throttling, even if it may only occur in very niche circumstances. We haven’t been able to do any thorough benchmarking tests on the new Pixels ourselves yet, so we don’t know how the numbers will compare to this stress test. Plus, while benchmarks don’t show everything, it’s still super disappointing to face the prospect of Tensor falling even further behind the competition. 

We’ll just have to wait and see how the Pixel 9 series actually holds up in testing, But in the meantime, you can check out our early impressions in our Pixel 9 hands-on review, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL hands-on review and our Pixel 9 Pro Fold hands-on review.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 238 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
3
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Pixel 8 Pro Porcelain 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
7
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
8
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
10
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.