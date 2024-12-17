Every Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra color just leaked — here's what's to expect

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is just over a month away from launch and through leaks, we know a ton about to expect from next year's Android phone.

Recently, display analyst Ross Young tweeted what appears to be every colorway coming out for the Ultra phone. Of course, as the flagship device for Samsung, every color is available in the titanium shell that we expect to feature on the high-end phones.

Titanium Black

Titanium SilverBlue

Titanium Gray

Titanium WhiteSilver

Titanium JetBlack

Titanium JadeGreen

Titanium PinkGold

Typically, Samsung releases four colors everywhere with several online exclusive hues that are only available via Samsung's online store.

Based on the way Young ordered his list, it looks like Black, SilverBlue, Gray and WhiteSilver will be the more common main colors. JetBlack, JadeGreen and PinkGold will most likely be the online exclusive shades.

In comparison, the main colorways for the Galaxy S24 Ultra are primarily Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. Unfortunately for fans of the latter two colors, it looks like the WhiteSilver and SilverBlue will replace them.

This year's online exclusive colors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be Titanium Green, Titanium Blue and Titanium Orange. All three would be replaced by JetBlack, JadeGreen and PinkGold. We're curious how different JadeGreen will actually look compared to this year's green.

It's a bit disappointing to see Samsung forgo bold colors for a potentially more muted lineup. It matches the more staid tones that Apple took with the iPhone 16 Pro models this year.

A reply asked how JetBlack will differentiate itself from regular black, but Young responded that he wasn't sure.

Young did not provide any information about the base S25 and S25 Plus models today. However, a previous leak from him suggested a very blue lineup for those two handsets.

Those phones should come in Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue and Sparkling Green, with the Plus model getting a Midnight Black variant. Those phones will more than likely get an online exclusive color as well.

Based on leaks, we're expecting the Galaxy S25 lineup to launch on January 22 next month.

