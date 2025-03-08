Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge latest leak hints at good news for pricing

Back at January’s Galaxy Unpacked event when Samsung unveiled its three Galaxy S25 smartphones, a fourth member of the family was teased. The long-rumored slim handset and rival to the upcoming iPhone 17 Air was officially branded the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The reveal left many questions unanswered, as teasers should. But that vacuum leaves room for leakers, and the usually accurate Ice Universe has stepped in with a few interesting insights that offer good news for those holding out for the slim model.

It seems that from the front it’s going to look like a cross between the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra. While it’s set to share a similar panel size to the former (6.656 inches vs 6.7 inches), the leaker says that the bezel will be significantly thinner: “the same as the S25 Ultra.” You can see what that might look like in the embedded X post below.

The accurate rendering of the S25 edge is here, the screen size is 6.656 inches, but the bezel is the same as the S25 Ultra, which is narrower than the S25+. pic.twitter.com/XHFwVGWe4PMarch 7, 2025

In an earlier post, Ice Universe seemed to reveal other key details about the phone, writing that the handset would be just 5.84mm thick and tip the scales at 162g. That would make it an impressive 28g lighter than the S25 Plus, sharing the same weight as the regular S25, while obviously being thinner than both. For reference, the S25 is 7.2mm thick, while the S25 Plus is 7.3mm.

Samsung hasn’t suggested anything about pricing, but reading between the lines, most commentators assumed it will start somewhere between the $999 S25 Plus and $1,299 Galaxy S25 Ultra: a trade-off between premium design and reduced features. But Ice Universe’s post hints at some good news on that score, saying that “the price is similar to that of S25+.”

The weight of Galaxy S25 edge is confirmed, 162g, 5.84mm thick, and the price is similar to that of S25+. ​​​If the price is similar, which would you choose, S25+ or S25 edge?March 7, 2025

A small caveat here. As you can see in the context of the full X post above, the exact framing of the post makes the text slightly ambiguous.

It’s not 100% clear whether he’s talking in hypotheticals to form the question for a poll, asking his followers whether they’d opt for the S25 Edge if pricing were the same or if something has been lost in translation.

Incidentally, while X’s population clearly doesn’t represent a weighted real-world sample of buyers, the current results of the survey make disappointing reading for Samsung, with users opting for the S25 Plus by 52.8% to 47.2%.

The comments suggest a degree of skepticism about battery life in such a thin frame, and disappointment that the triple camera array on the standard S25 has been reduced to just two on the Edge.

Samsung promised we’d hear more about the phone later in the year, and you might assume it will arrive in the summer alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. But the Korean publication SE Daily suggests it may be just around the corner, with a reveal on April 16, followed by a full release in May.