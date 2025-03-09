Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge — 7 biggest rumors you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is coming, we know that for sure. We also know what the phone will look like, thanks to displays at Galaxy Unpacked and MWC 2025.

But that’s about all Samsung has revealed about the phone, and a lot of the details are still completely unknown to us. Needless to say rumors have been rampant, seemingly revealing what the new phone could offer.

We still have no idea when the Edge will be released, but the next obvious candidate, the Summer Galaxy Unpacked, is still some months away. But in the meantime, here are the 7 biggest rumors we’ve heard about the Galaxy S25 Edge so far.

Galaxy S25 Edge rumors: Slim, bur durable

Before it was officially announced as the Galaxy S25 Edge, rumors instead referred to the phone as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. Rumors suggest that the S25 Edge will live up to that name at 6.4mm (0.25 inches) thick.

That’s almost 1mm less than the 7.2mm Galaxy S25, but still thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — which is 5.6mm in its unfolded state.

Despite this, the phone should still be durable. Speaking to Samsung at MWC 2025, TechRadar reports that the phone's slim profile won't come at the expense of durability. However specific specs were not detailed.

Galaxy S25 Edge rumors: Super light materials

Thickness may not be the only thing Samsung is cutting down on, with rumors also suggesting that the S25 Edge may be one of the lightest S25 models. Apparently because Samsung will be using significantly lighter materials. How light? According to Ice Universe we’re looking at 162 grams, which is the same as the Galaxy S25.

Instead of glass we may see the phone come with a ceramic back, which SamMobile speculates will be lighter than the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 backplates featured on the Galaxy S25. Meanwhile the frame will apparently swap stainless steel, a relatively heavy metal, for some kind of aluminum.

On top of that the new thin, compact design will likely help shed some extra grams of weight. When you have a smaller design to work with, there’s less room for heavy and gratuitous hardware.

Galaxy S25 Edge rumors: Unimpressive charging speeds

With the reveal that the Samsung Galaxy A56, a firmly-mid-range phone, will come with 45W wired charging speeds, you’d be forgiven for expecting the same from the Galaxy S25 Edge. Sadly this may not be the case.

Chinese regulatory filings suggest that the phone may be limited to 25W wired charging speeds. That’s the same as the Galaxy S25, but significantly lower than the S25 Ultra, S25 Plus and the Galaxy A56 — all of which offer 45W charging speeds.

It’s unclear whether the Chinese market will have the exact same S25 Edge model as the rest of the world. But for now this is as close as we can get to official confirmation on the phone’s charging speed.

Galaxy S25 Edge rumors: Bittersweet camera specs

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best camera phones, and rumor has it that the Galaxy S25 Edge may be following in its footsteps. Specifically the phone may come with a 200MP main camera lens, something that Samsung has only offered on a handful of phones.

Sadly, the secondary camera, which we assume is an ultrawide lens, may be a meager 12MP. That’s pretty bittersweet news, to be honest, especially since it’s confirmed the S25 Edge will only have two rear cameras.

Thankfully a different leak has claimed the S25 Edge will have a 50MP ultrawide lens — the same as the Ultra. So let’s hope that one proves to be true.

Galaxy S25 Edge rumors: The smallest S25 battery

As if 25W charging speeds wasn’t bad enough, the Galaxy S25 Edge may actually have the smallest battery of the entire Galaxy S25 series. Yogesh Brar claims that the Edge will have a 3,900 mAh battery, and while that’s not exactly small it is still 100 mAh less than the Galaxy S25.

If I were to guess, I’d say that the battery may have been reduced for weight and size reasons. Batteries aren’t exactly the lightest components, and they can take up a lot of space. So if Samsung was trying to minimize thickness and weight, the battery was probably one of the first things to get slashed.

Galaxy S25 Edge rumors: Elite processing

Thankfully the S25 Edge should still come rocking a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Not only is this the most powerful Android chipset on the market, it offers significantly better energy efficiency than its predecessors. So that 3,900 mAh battery should stretch a little further than it would have done with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Whether the phone will have the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is another matter entirely. Faster clock speeds in chips generally means more heat is generated. That in turn means better (and larger) heat sinks. Is there room for that in the S25 Edge? Right now, we just don’t know.

Galaxy S25 Edge rumors: An April launch?

Samsung’s given us no indication on when the Galaxy S25 Edge will actually arrive. We may not have to wait too long, with Korean publication SE Daily reporting that Samsung will officially launch the S25 Edge on April 16 — with the release date tipped for some time in May.

While we already know that the S25 Edge exists, this event would be the place Samsung spills all the details about the phone. Specs, design features, exclusive features (if there are any), as well details on when you can buy the phone and how much it will cost.

But if not April, then the most obvious candidate for an official launch would be Galaxy Unpacked in the summer. But considering all the attention is going to be on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 at that event, Samsung would do well to give the S25 Edge an opportunity to stand on its own.