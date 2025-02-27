Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unveil date just tipped — here's when it could launch

When Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge during the January Galaxy Unpacked event, we only got a glimpse of the super-thin device. No specs, no release date, no price.

The company promised that more details would come "later this year."

We may have a potential release date now thanks to reports from the Korean publication SE Daily (via Samsung tipster Jukanlosreve).

According to a machine translation of the report, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16 with a May release one month after the event. They also claim the event will be an "online event," likely a livestream of some kind. Samsung is expected to announce the technical specs for the sleek device.

(Image credit: Future)

Additionally, the Edge is supposed to come out in three colors: light blue, black, and silver. We're sure Samsung will have it's own Pantone names for the hues.

Interestingly, the report claims that there will only be an initial run of 40,000 units. Typically such low numbers indicate that the device will only launch in Korea or a specific region. Though Samsung did show off the device during its Unpacked event which took place in the U.S., indicating that Americans will get a version of the phone.

A vague price was hinted at in the article suggesting that it will be higher than the base Galaxy S25 but lower than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Right now, the Galaxy S25 starts at $799 and the 256GB base S25 Ultra goes for $1299. The Galaxy S25 Plus starts at $999.

Previous rumors suggested that might be a rebranded version of the Galaxy S FE model, which dials back some features of the main S25 series at a lower price.

However, the other theory was the Samsung is going to put the Edge between the Plus and the Ultra, possible around the $1100 range.

Based on this Korean report, it appears Samsung is going the higher-end side of the coin. Hopefully, it brings the features to justify the price beyond just being skinny.

More from Tom's Guide