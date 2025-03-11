Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 just got these major upgrades with One UI 7

News
By
published

App continuity improvements, taskbar tweaks and more

Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 finally has access to Samsung's One UI 7 beta, and, along with several features we first saw on the Galaxy S25, there are a few foldable-specific benefits that borrow ideas from the best foldable phones.

The biggest update introduced for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 aims to improve app continuity when closing the phone. In the current version, users have to pre-select which apps can continue on the front screen after folding the Z Fold up.

However, as revealed on X by Jeff Springer, One UI 7 introduces a new “swipe to continue” option that lets users resume using any already active app, similar to what’s offered on the OnePlus Open and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

New swipe to open options on Galaxy Z Fold 6 running One UI 7

(Image credit: Jeff Springer @ X)

According to Springer's screenshots, the new toggle appears in the Display tab of the Settings menu. When activated, users will be able to swipe on the outer screen when they close the phone to continue using an app.

If they don’t swipe, then the display will automatically lock after a few seconds. It is worth noting that the menu indicates certain apps might not support the feature, but there are no specifics.

Other One UI 7 upgrades

Samsung’s One UI 7 update also updates the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s taskbar behavior. In the current OS, One UI 6, the only available choices are to have the bar constantly visible, or to hide it completely.

One UI 7 also introduces a new toggle in the settings to have the taskbar visible on the home screen, but then automatically hide it when opening an app.

This option would hopefully offer a more seamless app-switching experience. Users can also quickly access the taskbar while in the app by swiping up from the bottom of the screen.

New task bar options on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 running One UI 7

(Image credit: 9to5 Google)

The new foldable features might feel like playing catch up, but there’s something to be said for taking ideas from some of the best foldable phones at the moment.

Hopefully, Samsung will take this further to heart with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, and add even more features to make it capable of beating foldables from OnePlus, Google and other brands.

One UI 7 improvements for all Galaxy phones

There is plenty more coming to foldable and non-foldable devices with access to the One UI 7 beta, including older phones like the Galaxy S23 series that will have access later this month.

For instance, the update improves the look of the home screen, and introduces a vertical app drawer and dynamic Now Bar notifications on the lock screen and notification shade.

Samsung has also redesigned the Camera app to make it easier to access advanced options.

If you want access to the beta you’ll need to apply through Samsung’s membership program. However, the stable release is reportedly set for April, so it may be better to just wait for a few weeks to get access to all the new features when they're ready.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition opened up
Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 could be a lot like this foldable that already launched
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in blue
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors — everything we know so far
Samsung&#039;s Galaxy Z Flip 6 in-hand with outer display showing
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leak claims big design changes could be on the way — what we know
OneUI 7 on a phone and a Samsung rep on stage
Samsung confirms full One UI 7 release is happening in April — here’s what you need to know
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung just killed the crease with this breakthrough foldable phone display
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 tipped for a huge outer screen upgrade — here’s what we know
Latest in Android Phones
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 just got these major upgrades with One UI 7
Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: Biggest changes to expect
Honor Magic V teaser image
Watch out, Galaxy Z Fold 7 — Honor Magic V4 leak just revealed a killer foldable
Google Maps
Google Maps just got a huge iPhone-inspired upgrade with Android 16 beta — here's how it works
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a leak just confirmed a major design change — here's the new look
android 16 lock screen widgets for android tablets
Google’s bringing lock screen widgets back to Android phones this summer — here's what we know
Latest in News
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 just got these major upgrades with One UI 7
OnePlus 13
OnePlus is ditching this iconic feature — and there's serious backlash
Horizon Forbidden West on PC
AI-powered PlayStation characters are being tested at Sony — what we know
(L-R) Will Smith as Robert Clayton Dean and Gene Hackman as Edward &quot;Brill&quot; Lyle in &quot;Enemy of the State&quot;
Prime Video’s top 10 has just been crashed by a ‘90s action-thriller with Will Smith — now's the perfect time to stream it
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19 could give your iPhone a whole new Vision Pro-inspired look
Asus VU Air Ionizer Monitor on desk with person relaxed in office chair
This Asus monitor acts as a makeshift air purifier — your allergies will thank you later
More about android phones
TCL nxtpaper 40 series smartphones

The coolest phone innovation right now isn't AI — it's this color ePaper display coming to the US
Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: Biggest changes to expect
iPad Air M3 on a windowsill

Quick! Amazon just slashed $40 off the new iPad Air M3 — first ever discount
See more latest
Most Popular
OnePlus 13
OnePlus is ditching this iconic feature — and there's serious backlash
(L-R) Will Smith as Robert Clayton Dean and Gene Hackman as Edward &quot;Brill&quot; Lyle in &quot;Enemy of the State&quot;
Prime Video’s top 10 has just been crashed by a ‘90s action-thriller with Will Smith — now's the perfect time to stream it
Horizon Forbidden West on PC
AI-powered PlayStation characters are being tested at Sony — what we know
Asus VU Air Ionizer Monitor on desk with person relaxed in office chair
This Asus monitor acts as a makeshift air purifier — your allergies will thank you later
samsung galaxy s25 edge mockups at galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak could be bad news for battery life — what we know
Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha and David Alpay as Jade in &quot;From&quot; season 3
‘From’ season 4 producers reveal release window — and I’m starting to get nervous
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19 could give your iPhone a whole new Vision Pro-inspired look
Synseer healthbuds
This new pair of earbuds wants to track your health like a smartwatch — but there's a hefty price tag
Google Calendar app on iPhone
Google Calendar is about to get a Gemini AI upgrade, and it makes more sense than you'd think
The cast of Bodies Bodies Bodies, including Lee Pace as Greg, Amandla Stenberg as Sophie, Maria Bakalova as Bee, Chase Myha&#039;la Herrold as Jordan, Pete Davidson as David, Chase Sui Wonders as Emma, and Rachel Sennott as Alice, scream and laugh poolside
Tubi is losing this overlooked slasher comedy starring Pete Davidson — stream it for free now