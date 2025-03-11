Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 just got these major upgrades with One UI 7

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 finally has access to Samsung's One UI 7 beta, and, along with several features we first saw on the Galaxy S25, there are a few foldable-specific benefits that borrow ideas from the best foldable phones.

The biggest update introduced for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 aims to improve app continuity when closing the phone. In the current version, users have to pre-select which apps can continue on the front screen after folding the Z Fold up.

However, as revealed on X by Jeff Springer, One UI 7 introduces a new “swipe to continue” option that lets users resume using any already active app, similar to what’s offered on the OnePlus Open and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

(Image credit: Jeff Springer @ X)

According to Springer's screenshots, the new toggle appears in the Display tab of the Settings menu. When activated, users will be able to swipe on the outer screen when they close the phone to continue using an app.

If they don’t swipe, then the display will automatically lock after a few seconds. It is worth noting that the menu indicates certain apps might not support the feature, but there are no specifics.

Other One UI 7 upgrades

Samsung’s One UI 7 update also updates the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s taskbar behavior. In the current OS, One UI 6, the only available choices are to have the bar constantly visible, or to hide it completely.

One UI 7 also introduces a new toggle in the settings to have the taskbar visible on the home screen, but then automatically hide it when opening an app.

This option would hopefully offer a more seamless app-switching experience. Users can also quickly access the taskbar while in the app by swiping up from the bottom of the screen.

(Image credit: 9to5 Google)

The new foldable features might feel like playing catch up, but there’s something to be said for taking ideas from some of the best foldable phones at the moment.

Hopefully, Samsung will take this further to heart with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, and add even more features to make it capable of beating foldables from OnePlus, Google and other brands.

One UI 7 improvements for all Galaxy phones

There is plenty more coming to foldable and non-foldable devices with access to the One UI 7 beta, including older phones like the Galaxy S23 series that will have access later this month.

For instance, the update improves the look of the home screen, and introduces a vertical app drawer and dynamic Now Bar notifications on the lock screen and notification shade.

Samsung has also redesigned the Camera app to make it easier to access advanced options.

If you want access to the beta you’ll need to apply through Samsung’s membership program. However, the stable release is reportedly set for April, so it may be better to just wait for a few weeks to get access to all the new features when they're ready.