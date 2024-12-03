Samsung Galaxy S25+ benchmarks just leaked — here's how they compare to iPhone 16 Pro

News
By
published

The Exynos 2500 looks pretty decent

Samsung galaxy s24 and galaxy s24 plus
(Image credit: Future)

A new benchmark has been spotted for the Galaxy S25 Plus on Geekbench 6. This time it comes from the European version with the Exynos 2500 chipset. We saw benchmarks for the S25 Plus last week, but that was for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The chip in the U.S. version appears to be quite a bit more powerful than the Exynos 2500 if the benchmarks leaked by Jukanlosreve on X are correct. In terms of single-core scores, the Exynos chip scored 2,358, which is lower than we'd expect. The Qualcomm version scored 3,160 on the same test. The iPhone 16 Pro Max beats both of them, scoring 3,400.

The results are a little closer on the multicore test, though the Exynos 2500 still underperforms with its 8,211. These numbers are low compared with the Qualcomm S25 Plus' 9,941 and iPhone 16 Pro Max's 8,341.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Galaxy S25 leaked benchmarks compared
PhonesSingle CoreMulticore
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (Snapdragon 8 Elite)3,1609,941
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (Exynos 2500)2,3588,211
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max (A18 Pro)3,4008,341

Regarding specs for the chip, the Exynos 2500 features a 10-core CPU, with the central core clocked at 3.3GHz. It also has two high-performance cores clocked at 2.75GHz and three at 2.36GHz. Finally, it features two power-efficient CPU cores running at 1.8GHz.

Another high-end chip that beats the Exynos 2500 is the Dimensity 9400. It scored 2,711 and 8,632 points in single and multi-core tests.

Of course, for Samsung, it's not all about raw numbers. The company might get better yields with the Exynos 2500 at a lower cost than buying chips from Qualcomm. We expect Samsung to rely on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in the U.S., but it'll be interesting to see which chips end up in the European versions, especially with such a gap in the benchmarks.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 177 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
2
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Amazon
$1,299.99
View
Deal ends Mon, Dec 9, 2024
OnePlus 12
Our Review
3
OnePlus - 12 256GB (Unlocked)...
Best Buy
$799.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Pixel 8 Pro Porcelain 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
6
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
8
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
9
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Total Wireless
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.