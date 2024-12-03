Samsung Galaxy S25+ benchmarks just leaked — here's how they compare to iPhone 16 Pro

A new benchmark has been spotted for the Galaxy S25 Plus on Geekbench 6. This time it comes from the European version with the Exynos 2500 chipset. We saw benchmarks for the S25 Plus last week, but that was for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The chip in the U.S. version appears to be quite a bit more powerful than the Exynos 2500 if the benchmarks leaked by Jukanlosreve on X are correct. In terms of single-core scores, the Exynos chip scored 2,358, which is lower than we'd expect. The Qualcomm version scored 3,160 on the same test. The iPhone 16 Pro Max beats both of them, scoring 3,400.

The results are a little closer on the multicore test, though the Exynos 2500 still underperforms with its 8,211. These numbers are low compared with the Qualcomm S25 Plus' 9,941 and iPhone 16 Pro Max's 8,341.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy S25 leaked benchmarks compared Phones Single Core Multicore Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (Snapdragon 8 Elite) 3,160 9,941 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (Exynos 2500) 2,358 8,211 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max (A18 Pro) 3,400 8,341

Regarding specs for the chip, the Exynos 2500 features a 10-core CPU, with the central core clocked at 3.3GHz. It also has two high-performance cores clocked at 2.75GHz and three at 2.36GHz. Finally, it features two power-efficient CPU cores running at 1.8GHz.

Another high-end chip that beats the Exynos 2500 is the Dimensity 9400. It scored 2,711 and 8,632 points in single and multi-core tests.

Of course, for Samsung, it's not all about raw numbers. The company might get better yields with the Exynos 2500 at a lower cost than buying chips from Qualcomm. We expect Samsung to rely on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in the U.S., but it'll be interesting to see which chips end up in the European versions, especially with such a gap in the benchmarks.

More from Tom's Guide