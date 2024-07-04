Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plummets to new Aussie low in early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost upon us, with just two weeks to go until the six-day deals fest. That being said, some of the best early Prime Day deals are already here, and this one is worth snapping up quicksmart.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series only debuted in February and we didn't expect any sizeable discounts on any of the new smartphones any time soon. However, thanks to Amazon, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB for AU$1,800 — that's AU$399 off RRP, which is frankly incredible.

Samsung's Amazon storefront has a complete list of discounted Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra models, meaning you could score a deal on your next phone purchase. But act fast, stock is only available while supplies last.

Lowest Price Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB, Titanium Black or Violet) | AU$2,199 from AU$1,800 on Amazon (save up to AU$399) Slashing a massive AU$399 off RRP, this Samsung Galaxy S24 deal on Amazon is worth every penny. We've called this device the company's best flagship phone thanks to the substantial power of Galaxy AI. Not only can it translate conversations over the phone, but it can use generative AI to edit photos. Paired with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra reaches new heights in graphics processing performance and battery life. Keep in mind though, that you can only score this price for the Titanium Black or Violet colourways. The other colourways are discounted, but you'll need to fork out an extra AU$83.28. You can also grab the 512GB model from just AU$2,049, down from AU$2,399 on Amazon.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we praised the handset's practical AI features which are provided by the inbuilt Galaxy AI. Two standout features are the Live Translate mode and Circle to Search. The latter is most useful for those who wish to eliminate time spent searching across multiple apps. All you need to do is hold the home button for a second, circle your subject, and instant search results will appear.

Live Translate is one of the more practical features as it allows the phone to become a hands-free translator during phone calls and text messages, with support for 13 languages. Live Translate works in Samsung apps and third-party apps like WhatsApp, offering real-time translation without any hassle. The only downside though, is having to speak a little slower if you're using the feature while talking, as the AI will need a moment to accurately translate your speech.

While this is the lowest Amazon price we've seen so far, it may come down even further during the Prime Day sales. However, we won't have any confirmation until the deals start popping up on July 16. So, if you've had your eye on the premium S24 model, there's no better time to pick it up than right now.