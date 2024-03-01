Forget the iPhone SE 4 — we just found out everything about Samsung's next affordable handset

A comprehensive rundown of the specifications, pricing and launch information has leaked for the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and it looks like it is coming soon.

This leak comes to us from known source OnLeaks, and states that the Galaxy A35 5G will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED screen.

The phone will come with an Exynos 1380 chip, the same as the Galaxy A54, alongside up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage which can be expanded using a MicroSD card.

This leak comes from known source OnLeaks via Androidheadline.

The leak also gives us a breakdown of the camera options for the Galaxy A35 5G. The three-camera setup on the back of the phone will include a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5 MP macro and a 13 MP front camera.

While this setup certainly won’t be competing with phones like the Galaxy S24, it will suffice for those who use their phone cameras sparingly.

We only have the estimated pricing for the European market, with the base price for the 6 GB RAM model coming in at €389, while the 8 GB model will cost €459. This price will likely vary by about €20 depending on the particular country. This cost would seem to be a bit of a rise compared to the prior Galaxy A34, but it is still quite reasonable.

While we don’t have an exact release date for release, known tipster Roland Quandt has claimed that it will likely be available for sale on March 11.

Known tipster Roland Quandt has claimed that the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 will be available in Euro retail starting from March 11.

Overall the Galaxy A35 5G is not massively improved over its predecessor, with the RAM and screen sizes being pretty much the same. The cameras are also relatively similar, with the only change being the move from a 48 MP main camera to a 50 MP.

However, like with other Samsung models recently, the main changes will be internal and software-based. While it is unlikely that the A35 will get all the Galaxy AI features that more expensive models enjoy, it will still benefit from the new Exynos chip's power, which helped the Galaxy A54 stand out as an excellent affordable phone.

Cheaper smartphones are always hard to get excited about at a stat level because of how minimal they often appear. However, there is a market for them and they serve an important purpose for people who don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on devices.

Hopefully, these stats will help the Galaxy A35 to find a high place on our best cheap phones list, but we will only be certain when we have a chance to test it ourselves, so keep your eyes peeled.