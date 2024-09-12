Forget iPhone 16 — first Samsung Galaxy S25 renders just leaked

What timing! Just as the iPhone 16 launched, a bunch of Samsung Galaxy S25 renders leaked.

As with the Galaxy S25 Ultra renders from earlier this week, the standard S25 leak comes to us via Android Headlines and leakmonger Steve Hemmerstoffer, OnLeaks on X.

At first glance, the standard Galaxy S25 doesn't look like it will be much different than the current Galaxy S24. While the Ultra variant is getting curvier, the vanilla model appears to be staying.

We have seen rumors claiming the S25 will get a larger 6.36-inch display, which might make the phone bigger. However, Android Headlines claims that the S25 will be minutely smaller than the S24 with dimensions of 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm compared to the Galaxy S24 at 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm. Samsung has already made the bezels smaller between the S23 and the S24; is there enough bezel left to shrink?

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks) (Image credit: OnLeaks) (Image credit: OnLeaks) (Image credit: OnLeaks)

Unless things change, the S25 should feature the same aluminum body as the S24, while the titanium body remains reserved for the Ultra model.

Internally, it's up in the air for the S25. There have been conflicting reports about whether or not Samsung will use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in the S25 lineup. One report claimed Samsung would turn to the Exynos 2500 as its system-on-chip exclusively, and others have contended that Samsung plans to use both the Exynos 2500 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in the Galaxy S25, a new rumor has emerged about Samsung's chip plans. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be the only option for every Galaxy S25 model.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmark just leaked, showing off a powerful chip. However, It's been rumored that the Gen 4 processors are upping the cost of producing new phones. Perhaps that's why we aren't seeing many external or internal changes to the S25 body.

The S25 should upgrade RAM to 12GB and start at 128GB storage capacity again. Samsung has kept the same batteries for the last two generations, and it sounds like the S25 will have the same 4,000 mAh battery.

Again, if the Qualcomm chip is increasing production costs, that may be why the S25 appears to be getting minimal upgrades.

With that said, Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims that the OneUI 7.1 operating system will offset the lack of updates and "make people happy again." They have been harping on the OneUI update for some time now, which makes it sound like it will be a significant upgrade for Samsung phones. A beta was supposed to come out in August 2024 but was delayed indefinitely. So, it's unclear when this miracle update might appear.

Last year, Samsung announced the S24 series in January, and we expect the company to do the same for the S25 lineup. With CES taking place early in the month, we don't think Samsung will move it up from the January 17 date they used this year.

