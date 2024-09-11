Samsung Galaxy S25 performance tipped through fresh Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmark leak

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is right around the corner, with the San Diego chip maker having confirmed that we will see the next-generation mobile processor at Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit in October.

The latest leak regarding Qualcomm's next super-chip comes to us from leak maven Ice Universe on X. They say that the testing was done using the OnePlus 13, the next flagship phone from OnePlus. It's also the chip tipped to be in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, giving us a look at what we could see from those devices.

If these numbers are accurate, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 put up some seriously impressive scores. The single-core test produced a score of 3,236. For comparison, in our testing, the Samsung Galaxy S24 scored 2,235 while the OnePlus 12 hit 2,188, running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The multicore score blows the S24 and OnePlus 12 out of the water with a height of 10,049. The OnePlus 12 only hit 6,525 with the Gen 3 chip, while the S24 barely beat it at 6,922.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

For a more contemporary result, Apple just announced the new iPhone 16 lineup with the A18 processor, and we've already seen benchmarks pop up for Cupertino's latest handsets.

The A18 scored slightly lower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 at 3,114 single-core performance. However, it sits solidly between the OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24 multicore performance scores at 6,666. Still, it's nearly 4,000 points lower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Assuming these numbers are accurate, we are looking at a powerhouse of a chip, which may be necessary with all of the AI features smartphone manufacturers are trying to cram into phones now.

In a way, the iPhone 16's only real competition is the devices already on the market in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the OnePlus12 and Google's new Pixel 9 lineup. However, we aren't far from the January 2025 launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25. OnePlus shouldn't be too far behind Samsung as they released the 12 in February of this year, soon after Samsung's announcements.

There are some caveats to be considered when looking at these numbers. For one, Geekbench leaks aren't always what they claim to be. Multiple factors can alter the base numbers. Also, this is only one leaked test, so we have no other benchmarks against which to compare it. However, if these numbers are even close to true, the next generation of Android devices running them will look pretty good. Also,

And second, the benchmark from Ice Universe claims that the phone was utilizing the Android 15 operating system. That got an eyebrow raise from us, considering Android 15 only just officially released in early September and is slowly rolling out to Pixel phones first before hitting other phones. That said, if this leak was internal testing, OnePlus could have access to a version of Android 15 to play with on their new phone during development.

We won't know until we get our hands on devices powered by the next-gen chip, but this seems promising.

