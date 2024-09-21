OnePlus 13 leak reveals how it could blow away iPhone 16

The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch next month (well, in China, at least), and while there's no word yet on a global rollout, the flagship is already shaping up to rank among the best Android phones.

Rumors about the OnePlus 13 so far suggest it'll get some top-notch specs, and the most recent from reputable Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, courtesy of GSM Arena, claims the OnePlus 13 will get an option for 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. That matches the maximum amount its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, was capable of, and outclasses the iPhone 16 series three times over. Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models launched this month with 8GB of RAM, an upgrade from 6GB of RAM on the iPhone 15 for the standard models.

That means the OnePlus 13 "is the only 24GB LPDDR5X" of the next wave of flagship smartphones, DCS said in a post on Weibo. The post added that the amount of memory will remain consistent "for the whole series," though it's not clear if that will extend to the lower-price OnePlus 13R.

Now here comes the bad news. Of course, that high amount of memory is likely going to come with an equally impressive price tag. The cost of the One Plus 13 with a maxed-out configuration (24GB RAM and 1TB of storage) "will be higher this time" than the OnePlus 12 with all the trimmings, DCS said. The post didn't give a ballpark estimate of the price, so it remains up in the air how much that price hike could be.

As for the rest of its rumored specs, the OnePlus 13 is expected to have a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and an improved water resistance rating. It's tipped to feature a revamped 6.8-inch 1440x3168 with a micro quad-curved display on all sides, a departure from the bi-curved display found on the OnePlus 12. We also expect the OnePlus 13 to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip considering OnePlus has used the latest Qualcomm chip in each phone.

More from Tom's Guide