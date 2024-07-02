OnePlus 13 could have a higher water resistance rating than the iPhone

News
By
published

IP69 could come to the latest OnePlus phone

OnePlus 12 held in the hand.
(Image credit: Future)

OnePlus has been on a good run with its recent phones. The OnePlus 12 has received solid reviews across the board. However, one of the main drawbacks was a below-average IP65 water resistance rating. This is a big drawback compared to the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones. 

A new leak suggests that OnePlus is significantly changing the OnePlus 13. The leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggested that OnePlus could offer an IP68 or IP69 rating on its next smartphone. If it does the latter, it would actually put it ahead of competitors like Samsung, which provides an IP68 rating on its flagship devices.

The complete water and dust resistance rating on the OnePlus 13 could give the phone a leg up over some of the best phones on the market. Even if the company chooses to use an IP68 rating instead of IP69, it would still be a significant upgrade for fans of its more affordable flagship devices.

The IP69 rating (specifically the 9, as the 6 represents dust) means the phone is certified to survive high-pressure and high-temperature water jets. It also offers the same water resistance as phones with IP68 for their ingress protection rating, blocking the device from continuous water immersion. 

Looking at the IP rating chart, an IP69 rating is actually the highest currently offered. The best another phone maker could do is tie OnePlus. However, it's worth noting that this is just a leak, and there's been no official confirmation from OnePlus that the company plans to offer higher IP ratings. However, we expect some increase with the company lagging behind other brands.

Other notes reported by Digital Chat Station on Weibo for the OnePlus 13 suggest it'll have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, a 2K “micro-curved” screen, a silicon-based “super-large” battery (though they didn't share the actual size), 100W wired charging, wireless charging support, Hasselblad-branded triple 50MP camera system with a 3x 50MP periscope lens, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a bigger vibration motor.

To keep up on all the latest news and rumors, be sure to check out our OnePlus 13 hub. 

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.