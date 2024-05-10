OnePlus 13 leak just revealed major design change

Changes to the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R’s rear camera islands have been revealed in a leak on X, with outlines of both phones showing off the potential new design.

The post comes from known leaker Yogesh Bar, who released an outline for OnePlus’ upcoming device. While this is a very early concept drawing it gives us some idea of what OnePlus is changing for their future device and matches prior leaks indicating that the company was planning to change the design.

If there are no big changes, the OnePlus 13 and 13R could end up looking like this..Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/S2njBpecJ5May 10, 2024

The OnePlus 13's camera island looks more central and larger than the prior OnePlus 12's. While we hope this would mean an improved camera current leaks indicate that the OnePlus 13 will have the same cameras as the OnePlus 12. While the cameras on the OnePlus 12 don’t have the advantage of AI like the Galaxy S24, we know that the hardware is at least comparable.

(Image credit: Future)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a micro quad-curved display that differs from the bi-curved display featured on the OnePlus 12. It is also likely that the OnePlus 13 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip considering OnePlus has used the latest Qualcomm chip in each phone.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R's camera island appears to have adopted a rectangular shape but will remain offset to the left. Unfortunately, there isn't much information about the hardware for the OnePlus 13R yet. Hopefully, the OnePlus 13R will retain the impressive battery life of the OnePlus 12R and its value for money.

It is still very early days for the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R, so any information should come with a grain of salt. The OnePlus 13 will likely launch in China at the end of this year, as long as OnePlus follows its tradition, so we will hopefully know more about the device soon. In the meantime, you can see our face-off between the OnePlus 12 and Oneplus 11 for an idea of how OnePlus improves between generations.

More from Tom's Guide