3 things Apple needs to do with its first foldable phone

Foldable phones aren't exactly a new idea, but Apple has purposely been absent from the race since its conception — though rumors of the iPhone Flip abound.

Apple's wait-and-see approach could work to company's benefit, as it has been allowed to sit back and study the best foldable phones so far from the likes of Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus and others.

Here's what we know so far about Apple's foldable phone plans and what it needs to do to succeed.

(Image credit: USPTO)

What we know about the iPhone flip

For the most part, there is nothing set in stone about Apple's upcoming foldable. However, several patents have given us some idea about what to expect. The main thing we know is that Apple looks to have plans for a clamshell-like foldable device, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

There have been a few different designs floating around; one has the phone using a flexible display that leaves a small exposed strip at the bottom. In theory, this would allow the user to have easier access to the notification and contextual information. Another design showed off a small notification screen with a camera array. There are also indications that the iPhone Flip could potentially heal itself thanks to a self-healing material.

In terms of specs, it could be anyone's guess but we can make some speculations based on known information. For instance, the phone would at least come with an A series chip and 8GB of RAM, simply because it would give access to Apple Intelligence.

(Image credit: Future)

It's important to get the hinge right

If there is one critical area that Apple has to get right, it's the hinge. Let's be honest, the hinge is the keystone of the foldable device. Get it right and it makes the device a dream; get it wrong and the phone just breaks. Ideally, you want the phone to feel smooth as you open it, and have the unfolded device feel strong and hardy.

There are two possible designs to make note of, with one of the more interesting being a curved hinge display Apple patented. The other is a hinge more in line with devices like the Motorola Razr. Regardless of which hinge is used, the focus needs to be on durability as it is an area that often fails. For instance, the original Galaxy Z Fold 4 used small brushes to clean the hinge as it opened and closed. However, these brushes started to fall off over time and ended up causing some major issues.

Thankfully, Apple can look at phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for better hinges that don't leave a gap and are less likely to break. However, one other area Apple needs to consider is the crease on the inner screen. One of the biggest issues with Samsung's foldable is that the crease has remained relatively apparent over multiple generations. However, Apple might find the solution in the recent news about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE.

Apple has to make the most of the front panel

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While it would be easy to focus on the main screen, Apple can't forget the front screen. The majority of the patents and mock designs all seem to limit the front panel on the phone, relegating it to simply showing off notifications. However, that is a mistake and something we have seen other phones avoid.

When we look at phones like the Nubia Flip 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 we see that the cover screen has a few functions. It can be used to show off notifications, but it can also be used in conjunction with several different apps. For instance, you can use the front display to capture photos without having to actually open the Galaxy Z Flip 6, making it much easier to just take out and shoot.

This could work in conjunction with Apple's Action button introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. On the iPhone, you can set the action button to have several different features. On a foldable phone, it's the perfect addition for when the phone is folded. You could also easily track your exercise rings for the day or control music. However, to do this the screen needs to be reasonably sized.

Apple needs to get the right software for the dual display

(Image credit: Samsung)

Do you know what foldable phones are really good for? Translation. I know it sounds like I'm kidding but just look at how the Z Flip 6's interpreter mode makes use of the design. This is the same as we have seen in all of Samsung's Flex Mode features and it's an area Apple should be focusing on.

That level of multi-tasking — being able to set the screen to do two different things at once — is an area Apple could build on. For instance, watching a video on the top half of the screen while taking notes on the bottom. It's critical that Apple creates use cases for foldable phones that deliver value once the novelty wears off.

The truth is that we have no idea if, or when, Apple will bring out a foldable phone. There are some indications that we could see one in 2026, but even that is tenuous at best. Regardless, if Apple learns from other foldable phone makers while delivering something uniquely Apple in its device it has a chance of shaking up this category.