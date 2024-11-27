AI comes to Motorola Razr phones as Motorola launches beta program

If you own a Motorola Razr (2024) or Razr Plus (2024) you can sign up to join Motorola's first open beta program focused on testing new Moto AI features. The phone maker announced the launch of its beta program today (November 27), which provides access to features promised earlier this year.

When Motorola launched the updated Razr phones in June, the two foldable flip phones came with several AI features including integration with Google's Gemini Nano chatbot and several AI-driven camera tools like Action Shot. But other, more advanced features were set to arrive later in the year, and that's what beta program participants will be able to experience when they double-tap the back of their Razr.

Here are the highlights of Motorola's Moto AI beta.

Catch Me Up:

By using a "catch me up prompt," you'll get summaries of important messages, as Moto AI fills you in on notifications you may have missed if you weren't looking at your phone or were otherwise occupied.

Pay Attention:

With this prompt, Moto AI records, transcribes and summarizes audio. Motorola says all you need to do is hit record and the AI will do the rest in what could be a helpful tool in meetings and other brainstorming sessions.

Remember This: This prompt appears to be a slimmed down version of Microsoft's Copilot+ Recall feature. Showing the AI photos or screenshots lets it provide insight and context to "meaningful facts" stored in your "Journal" on the phone. These include information from flight itineraries to products you want to remember.

Image 1 of 3 Catch Me Up (Image credit: Motorola) Remember This (Image credit: Motorola) Pay Attention (Image credit: Motorola)

Additionally, Motorola announced a redesigned search bar for using the web or an AI LLM. The search bar will look through the internet or find apps, contacts or settings on your phone. According to Motorola, you'll be able to use natural language to conduct searches.

The app tray will also get three new tabs — Apps, News and Journal — so that you can store information in one place.

If you own a Motorola Razr (2024), Razr Plus (2024) in the US, or Motorola Edge 50 in other regions, then you can sign up for the beta right now. Motorola says that you should see a notification to sign up. If not, you can also visit Motorola.com to register for the beta program.

