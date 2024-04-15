Leaked Bose SoundLink Max appears to be a jumbo sequel to the SoundLink Flex

Bose’s line of SoundLink speakers have been some of the best Bluetooth speakers, and if leaks are to be believed, the line is growing with the SoundLink Max. The SoundLink seems to be a bigger version of the SoundLink Flex.

There have been scattershot sightings of the SoundLink Max, with a Federal Communications Commission filing from March. The latest hint at the device comes from the French Canadian retail site Tanguay (the listing has been removed).

We haven’t heard any news about the SoundLink Max from Bose, but Tanguay’s listing says that it will be available starting April 23rd. The site lists a price of $550.50 Canadian, or about $399 USD.

The price is nearly double that of the Flex, which sells for $149. We imagine it might be closer to $299, but we cannot confirm this.

(Image credit: Bose)

Tanguay’s now-removed listing features a surprising number of specs, which we were able to grab before it was pulled down. The SoundLink Max Bluetooth speaker looks to be available in blue or black. If the leak is accurate, it could measure 10.4 x 6.4 x 4.1 inches.

In comparison, the Flex is 7.9 x 3.5 x 2 inches. Tanguay doesn’t list a weight, but the Flex is 1.3 pounds, so we expect the Max will probably weigh around 2 pounds.

It’s supposed to have a lithium-ion battery life of 20 hours and feature Bluetooth 5.3. In comparison, the Flex has a battery life of 12 hours with Bluetooth 4.2.

Some additional features include a 3.5mm aux input and USB-C port for charging the speaker and external devices. The speaker features water and dust resistance with an IP67 protection rating.

According to the Tanguay listing, the device can be controlled via the Bose app for bass, midrange and treble control and manage connected devices. “The SoundLink Max portable speaker is compatible with Bose SimpleSync, to create a multi-room audio experience.”

We have reached out to Bose for comment about the SoundLink Max but we have not received a response from them. We will update this piece if that changes.