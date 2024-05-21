Motorola Razr 2024 price leaks — how it compares to last year’s low-cost foldable

The Motorola Razr 2024 rumor mill is chugging along steadily, with the price for Razr+ 2024 leaking earlier this month. Motorola's high-end clamshell foldable phone is expected to share the same price tag as its predecessor, but we've now received word of how much the mid-range version might cost — and it could receive the same treatment.

The notable tipster Arsene Lupin, who has a reliable track record with such insider information, recently revealed on X that the Razr 50 will retail for $699. This price tag matches the one for the Motorola Razr 2023 when it first launched last October.

Given inflation and the rising cost of manufacturing, it's great to see that Motorola isn't planning on any price hikes this time around. Motorola's Razr phones are some of the most affordable foldable flip phones on the market, with the 2023 model undercutting competitors like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 by $300.

The Razr 2024 price leak, if it shakes out to be accurate, would continue to make Motorola's foldable phones more accessible to a wider range of buyers. Even better still, its souped-up counterpart, the Motorola Razr+ 2024, could end up being one of the best foldable phones this year based on the leaks we've heard so far.

Information about the new Razr's specs has been trickling in over the past few weeks, and the mid-range model seems to be getting some solid upgrades. Previous reports suggest the Razr 2024's exterior display is doubling in size from 1.5 inches in the 2023 model to 3.6. For the main display, Motorola is expected to stick with a 6.9-inch pOLED screen.

The entry-level Razr will also apparently run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, replacing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 in last year's model, and it's tipped to come in orange, a gold-ish color and black. The Razr 2024 could bump up its storage to 256GB, twice as much as the 128GB on the Razr 2023. The wildest rumor so far is that Motorola could downgrade to a 50MP main camera compared to the 64MP main camera on its predecessor. Everything else seems relatively the same, including the 4,200 mAh battery.

You'll notice the images that have surfaced so far have Razr 50 and Razr 50 ULTRA on the device displays. As a reminder, outside of the United States, Motorola markets its Razr lineup as the Razr and Razr Ultra. Last year's models were the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, which is why this year's model will likely be called Razr 50. In the U.S., Motorola releases the phones as the Razr and Razr+.

Of course, we'll have to take all of this with a grain of salt for now. Motorola is expected to release the new Razr phones in July, but given how quiet the company's been about the next generation, we'll have to wait and see if that pans out.

