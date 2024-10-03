The iPhone SE 4 just got closer to release as Apple begins sourcing key component

News
By
published

The affordable iPhone SE 4 is (probably) on the way

iPhone SE 4 render
(Image credit: 4RMD / YouTube)

Apple will release an iPhone SE 4 at some point — this isn't a secret. The cheaper iPhone has been hugely successful for the company, and it's been more than two years since the launch of the new model, so it's time for a refresh. And we may have gotten another sign that the iPhone SE 4 will be here sooner rather than later.

According to a new report from Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes, Apple is sourcing OLEDs for the next-generation iPhone SE, which means the company is working hard on a new budget-friendly smartphone. After all, it wouldn't make sense to source display panels if it wasn't relatively far along in the process.

In the DigiTimes report, Apple apparently is getting OLED panels from BOE and other Chinese suppliers for use in the next iPhone SE. That's also noteworthy, since the iPhone SE 2022 uses an LCD screen. With OLED panels, you get deeper blacks and more natural colors.

News of Apple lining up displays comes shortly after a report from Bloomberg that said Apple would release the iPhone SE 4 early next year. That timing lines up perfectly, as the last iPhone SE launched in March 2022. In fact, all three SE models have come out in the spring.

Some reports have said that this iPhone SE will be based on the iPhone 14, making it quite a bit larger than the current model, which features a tiny 4.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED, a sizable upgrade in size as well as quality. Conflicting rumors have said it will have a USB-C port and the Action button, putting it more in line with the iPhone 15 than the iPhone 14. Of course, Apple could choose to blend the features of the two for its budget-friendly device. 

Another prevailing rumor says that Apple Intelligence will work with the iPhone SE, making it the most affordable model to support the company's take on AI. We've also heard that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM to go with the AI, but it's still too early to know.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 82 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8a Obsidian 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
OnePlus 12R
(128GB 8GB RAM)
Our Review
2
OnePlus 12R, 8GB RAM+128GB,...
Amazon
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 8a 128GB in Bay...
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
4
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen...
AT&T Mobility
View
OnePlus 12R
(128GB)
Our Review
5
OnePlus - 12R 128GB...
Best Buy
View
Low Stock
OnePlus 12R
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
6
OnePlus 12R, 16GB RAM+256GB,...
Walmart
$669.99
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
8
Pixel 8a Bay 128GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
(64GB)
9
iPhone SE 64GB Starlight
Apple
View
6-month plan free
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
10
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
Mint Mobile
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.