The iPhone SE 4 just got closer to release as Apple begins sourcing key component

Apple will release an iPhone SE 4 at some point — this isn't a secret. The cheaper iPhone has been hugely successful for the company, and it's been more than two years since the launch of the new model, so it's time for a refresh. And we may have gotten another sign that the iPhone SE 4 will be here sooner rather than later.

According to a new report from Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes, Apple is sourcing OLEDs for the next-generation iPhone SE, which means the company is working hard on a new budget-friendly smartphone. After all, it wouldn't make sense to source display panels if it wasn't relatively far along in the process.

In the DigiTimes report, Apple apparently is getting OLED panels from BOE and other Chinese suppliers for use in the next iPhone SE. That's also noteworthy, since the iPhone SE 2022 uses an LCD screen. With OLED panels, you get deeper blacks and more natural colors.

News of Apple lining up displays comes shortly after a report from Bloomberg that said Apple would release the iPhone SE 4 early next year. That timing lines up perfectly, as the last iPhone SE launched in March 2022. In fact, all three SE models have come out in the spring.

Some reports have said that this iPhone SE will be based on the iPhone 14, making it quite a bit larger than the current model, which features a tiny 4.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED, a sizable upgrade in size as well as quality. Conflicting rumors have said it will have a USB-C port and the Action button, putting it more in line with the iPhone 15 than the iPhone 14. Of course, Apple could choose to blend the features of the two for its budget-friendly device.

Another prevailing rumor says that Apple Intelligence will work with the iPhone SE, making it the most affordable model to support the company's take on AI. We've also heard that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM to go with the AI, but it's still too early to know.

More from Tom's Guide