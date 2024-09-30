M4 MacBook Pro leak spills the beans ahead of Apple October event

News
By
published

Exciting news for Apple's Pro laptop

MacBook Pro M3 Pro on bench
(Image credit: Future)

Apple is reportedly gearing up for an Apple October event where we should see the launch of new M4 MacBooks, as well as new iPads. And now a new leak claims to show off the retail packaging for the upcoming laptop, giving us some critical specs about the device.

The leak comes from ShrimpApplePro on X. They claim the box isn't confirmed, as it was sent to them by someone else, so take this rumor with a grain of salt. If the rumor is accurate, it reveals that the laptop is the 14-inch model, and it comes with the M4 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. 

If this is the base model MacBook Pro, it's interesting that it comes with 16GB of RAM instead of the expected 8GB typically offered by Apple's laptops. With Apple Intelligence being a significant focus, it would make sense for the company to increase the minimum RAM. Also, it's 2024, and a laptop with "Pro" in its name should have more than 8GB of RAM. 

We'll have to wait for Apple's official announcement to find out which model this is (if the box is legitimate), but it all looks in line with what we'd expect from a new MacBook Pro. 

The M4 chip mentioned on the box shows a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Compared to the M3's 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU configuration, this should significantly bump overall performance. Another spec on the box mentioned is an extra Thunderbolt 4 port, pushing the number of USB-C connections to three. 

As noted by BGR, one thing that brings up questions of legitimacy is the use of “Apple ID” instead of “Apple Account.” Apple has recently started transitioning away from calling its accounts Apple ID, so it would be odd for the company to return to that name on a yet-unreleased product. 

Either way, if the Apple event occurs in October, we'll only have a short time to wait to learn all the details of the M4 MacBook Pro. 

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.