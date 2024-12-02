No joke! The iPhone 16 is just 1 cent in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal

Getting a new phone can be stressful, however, there are some great deals from providers that can give you the phone for as little as a cent. That's what Boost is offering with their latest Cyber Monday iPhone deal.

Right now you can get a brand new iPhone 16 for only $0.01 from Amazon with Boost Mobile. However, this deal does require you to activate the phone and then pay $63 per month for 36 months. If you want a new phone, but don't have the funds to buy one straight away then this is a pretty good way to keep up to date.

The deal is currently only available for the Ultramarine version of the device with 128GB of storage. Remember that this will lock you into paying for this device over three years, so make sure to invest in one of the best iPhone 16 cases to keep it safe.

Apple iPhone 16: was $829 now $0.01 at Amazon The iPhone 16 is everything that we love about Apple in one handy package. It's fast, reliable and will receive the majority of the Apple Intelligence features as they release. It's a phone designed for Apple fans, but might turn a few heads from Android fans too.

The iPhone 16 stands apart from the other iPhones of the past simply because it, as we said in our review, feels more like a Pro than we would expect. Not only are you getting a stylish new design with a bold blue color, but there's also a 6.1-inch display and both a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide. All of this is controlled by Apple's stellar A18 chip that outclasses most other chips in its class.

There's no talking about the iPhone 16 without mentioning Apple Intelligence. While it might have had something of a staggered release, the new features are coming and each one that is released is stellar. We have seen an improved Siri that makes conversation a breeze, new features to improve your writing and even image generation.

Boost uses these kinds of deals to help sell itself as the fourth major network in the US alongside AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. The company does have its own wireless network, including 5G, but it does use other carriers towers to supplement it's coverage. You likely won't have any issues while using the phone, but it should be noted that the connection might be spottier depending on what towers are nearby.

Honestly, most traditional wireless carriers charge $60/month on average for their wireless services. And while Boost Mobile's rate is no different, it's the instant savings you're getting on the device itself that makes it an extraordinary offer, especially when it doesn't require a trade-in of any kind.

The iPhone 16 is a fantastic phone, and if you can afford the commitment then this deal may be well worth your time. however, make sure you will be able to keep up with the payments as three years is a long commitment.