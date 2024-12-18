New iPhone 17 Pro Max renders tease a bold redesign for Apple's flagship

Just recently, we saw a considerable leak that showed off what could be a massive design change for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The leak suggests the phone will have a Google Pixel-like horizontal camera bar along the back, which would be a major departure from the current iPhone 16 Pro Max design.

A Russian YouTube channel named Wylsacom has grabbed those rumors and ran with them, creating renders of what an iPhone 17 Pro Max could look like with the rumored design. If this is the final look and feel of the device, I'm on board because I've always been a fan of the Google Pixel's horizontal camera bar.

(Image credit: Wylsacom)

The last significant camera design change was the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in 2019, so it would make sense for Apple to shift the design language slightly. Even if the current design works well enough, the Cupertino company won't want to stagnate with the same look and feel for too long.

The camera bar rumor is relatively reliable, so it seems that these renders could be based on reality. Of course, we have to treat these images as speculation until Apple confirms the design at the official iPhone 17 announcement (which will likely take place in September 2025).

(Image credit: Wylsacom)

Outside of this design change, other iPhone 17 Pro Max rumors about the phone's material have emerged. Some leakers say it will switch to aluminum, and some say it will stay titanium. We've also heard the phone will have a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Another significant iPhone 17 Pro Max rumor suggests it (and the iPhone 17 Pro) will jump to 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB. Apple is also rumored to be working on a new iPhone 17 Air, which would be the thinnest iPhone ever.

Again, these are all rumors and speculation, and nothing is official until Apple announces the new phones. Stay tuned to our iPhone 17 hub for all the latest news.

