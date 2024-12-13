iPhone 17 Air rumors indicate Apple could copy the Google Pixel camera bar — here’s what we know

Overlapping rumors indicate that the iPhone 17 Air could look like the Google Pixel 9 thanks to a possible design change.

Regarding design changes, Apple isn't always quite as dramatic as some of the other smartphone manufacturers. While the iPhone 16's new camera control button might have changed how we used the phone, it wasn't very visual.

For the most part, the actual look of the iPhone hasn't changed much in recent years. However, two different leakers have stated that the iPhone 17 Air might use a noticeably different camera layout than any other iPhone yet.

According to a recent report from Apple Insider, there are two separate leaks regarding the camera block for the iPhone 17 Air. The first comes from well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, who posted on Weibo that, judging by the supply chain materials, Apple has changed the design to more of a horizontal layout. They then went on to state that many Android phones would soon be following this design choice.

(Image credit: @Jukanlosreve on X)

This leak was seemingly supported by a recent post on X by a relatively new leaker on the scene, Jukanlosreve. In the post, he reveals what is claimed to be the new iPhone 17 Air frame, which is stated to come from a Chinese supply chain report. The frame in question features a horizontal camera bar, but the low resolution makes it hard to see if it is an actual piece of hardware or (more likely at this stage) render.

While Digital Chat Station is a known source, with a proven track record for predictions, Jukanlosreve is still relatively new to the scene. It should also be noted that this isn't the first time we've seen leaks regarding the design for the iPhone 17 Air, and most of them limit the number of cameras.

For instance, we've heard a fair amount of news that the iPhone 17 Air will only have a single camera to save on space. Other design leaks also seem to imply that there will be a single, centralized camera on the back.

Overall, while this could be possible, it would be a pretty major shakeup compared to Apple's usual design. For the time being, we can only wait until the iPhone 17 Air's official unveiling to see how Apple has designed one of the thinnest phones it's ever made.

